Pottstown, PA

Pottstown GoFourth festival to feature music lineup, fireworks show

By 69 News
 4 days ago

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Pottstown GoFourth festival is Sunday. It features a...

sanatogapost.com

Trappe VFW’s Martin Memorial Car Show Returns Friday

TRAPPE PA – Friday night lights will illuminate the annual Frank H. Martin III Memorial Car and Truck Show, sponsored by Trappe VFW Post 7155, on Friday (June 10, 2022) from 5-8 p.m. at 201 W. 3rd Ave. Admission is free to spectators. Admirers of beautiful-looking, well-maintained vehicles are...
TRAPPE, PA
Pocono Pride Festival held in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An event in Monroe County celebrated Pride Month. The Pocono Pride Festival was held Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The event promotes inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ community. Several resource tables were set up, and there were fun activities like crafts, music and other live entertainment.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
South Side Sale in Bethlehem raises more than $25K

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Great South Side Sale, put on by Lehigh University this past weekend, has raised more than $25,000. The money was raised in five hours at the event at Broughal Middle School in Bethlehem. The items at the sale were donated. "We've been collecting at Lehigh from...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Amtrak Thruway Bus Service Connecting Reading, Pottstown To Philly’s 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to save on gas? Amtrak is now offering new commuting options for a part of our region. Starting Monday, the Thruway Bus Service will offer daily round trips connecting Reading and Pottstown to 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Officials say they hope the new options offer residents a chance to get away and help with their economic revitalization efforts.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hersheypark: Bag policies at the sweetest place on earth

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark, the sweetest place on earth is now open every day until September 5. But, as with any amusement park, there are rules, policies, and procedures that guests need to follow to ensure their safety, the safety of employees, and of other guests. One of the significant policies that change from […]
HERSHEY, PA
Classic cars line Pottstown streets

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Classic cars filled the streets of downtown Pottstown. The Pottstown Nights Car Show returned to High Street on Saturday. The event is billed as one of the longest and oldest car shows on the East Coast. It will return again on July 2nd.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Raising Cane’s to open restaurant in Fairless Hills

Raising Cane’s, which specializes in chicken finger meals, is making its Bucks County debut in Fairless Hills this September. The new restaurant, located at 640 Commerce Blvd., will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its large patio. In the weeks ahead, Raising Cane’s is hiring over 150 crew members for multiple positions, ranging from crew to management-level, with starting pay for shift managers of $18 per hour (plus monthly bonus).
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
LANTA announces route changes, improvements taking effect later this month

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority announced Monday that several route improvements and changes will take effect June 20. A new Route 100 branded the Green Line will provide Enhanced Bus Service connecting Bethlehem, Allentown, and Whitehall every 30 minutes, 7 days a week, according to a news release from LANTA.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County. About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.
MANHEIM, PA
Conshohocken’s Borough Council stressed the importance of connecting Washington Street to Lee Street during presentation on Spring Mill study

During the June 1st meeting of Conshohocken’s Borough Council, there was a presentation on the Spring Mill Area Multi-Modal and Land Use Study that was undertaken by Whitemarsh Township. During the presentation, Whitemarsh Township’s consultant shared that the study initially was focused on traffic on Washington Street, but it...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

