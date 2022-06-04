Pottstown GoFourth festival to feature music lineup, fireworks show

TRAPPE PA – Friday night lights will illuminate the annual Frank H. Martin III Memorial Car and Truck Show, sponsored by Trappe VFW Post 7155, on Friday (June 10, 2022) from 5-8 p.m. at 201 W. 3rd Ave. Admission is free to spectators. Admirers of beautiful-looking, well-maintained vehicles are...
Live music in Montco all summer long!Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. Montgomery County is a hotbed for live music year-round, and during the summer months, the party heads outside with a full outdoor summer concert schedule.
The Reading Junior Stock Car Association from the 70’s has evolved into the Reading Gravity Racer League with tour races throughout the Reading area. On June 5th they raced down Columbus Drive in City Park.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An event in Monroe County celebrated Pride Month. The Pocono Pride Festival was held Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The event promotes inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ community. Several resource tables were set up, and there were fun activities like crafts, music and other live entertainment.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Great South Side Sale, put on by Lehigh University this past weekend, has raised more than $25,000. The money was raised in five hours at the event at Broughal Middle School in Bethlehem. The items at the sale were donated. "We've been collecting at Lehigh from...
Land Bank awards West Philly's Memorial Garden to developer. Memorial Garden, around for 19 years, recently got a redesign funded by PHS. But...
WEST READING, Pa. – The number of Berks County bars and restaurants joining the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers has surpassed 30 since the campaign — which aims to prevent drunken driving deaths and injuries — came to the county in 2021. "The more...
An approximately 200-foot water slide that was part of the former Water World in Phoenixville is for sale on Craigslist.com. The price is only $2,000. Sounds like a great opportunity to spice up the riverfront in Conshohocken. You can find the listing here.
A Dunkin’ in Schuylkill County has become just the fourth location of the donut and coffee chain to go entirely digital. The remodeled Dunkin’ at 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair, opened with a ribbon-cutting Monday. It has replaced its traditional order counter with two in-store kiosks at...
Martellucci's Pizzeria has new owners, but the tradition built up over nearly half a century continues at the Bethlehem restaurant. The Hlavinka family has taken over the 1419 Easton Ave. pizza shop and restaurant. Long-time customers will still feel at home, according to Pete Hlavinka. "It's the same small-town pizzeria....
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Darien, the horse rescued after being abandoned on the streets of Philadelphia, is now temporarily living on a ranch in Quakertown. The horse, which was named after Darien Street where he was found, was discovered wandering the Hunting Park neighborhood in May. Concerned residents notified authorities and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to save on gas? Amtrak is now offering new commuting options for a part of our region.
Starting Monday, the Thruway Bus Service will offer daily round trips connecting Reading and Pottstown to 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.
Officials say they hope the new options offer residents a chance to get away and help with their economic revitalization efforts.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark, the sweetest place on earth is now open every day until September 5. But, as with any amusement park, there are rules, policies, and procedures that guests need to follow to ensure their safety, the safety of employees, and of other guests. One of the significant policies that change from […]
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Classic cars filled the streets of downtown Pottstown. The Pottstown Nights Car Show returned to High Street on Saturday. The event is billed as one of the longest and oldest car shows on the East Coast. It will return again on July 2nd.
Raising Cane’s, which specializes in chicken finger meals, is making its Bucks County debut in Fairless Hills this September. The new restaurant, located at 640 Commerce Blvd., will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its large patio. In the weeks ahead, Raising Cane’s is hiring over 150 crew members for multiple positions, ranging from crew to management-level, with starting pay for shift managers of $18 per hour (plus monthly bonus).
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority announced Monday that several route improvements and changes will take effect June 20. A new Route 100 branded the Green Line will provide Enhanced Bus Service connecting Bethlehem, Allentown, and Whitehall every 30 minutes, 7 days a week, according to a news release from LANTA.
Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County. About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - Two jackpot-winning lottery tickets were sold in our area. Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets from Saturday's drawing matched all five balls drawn. That means they will split the jackpot prize of more than $1.4 million. One winning ticket was sold at Top Star...
During the June 1st meeting of Conshohocken’s Borough Council, there was a presentation on the Spring Mill Area Multi-Modal and Land Use Study that was undertaken by Whitemarsh Township. During the presentation, Whitemarsh Township’s consultant shared that the study initially was focused on traffic on Washington Street, but it...
