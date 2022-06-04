ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Local artist's paintings being revealed in Bethlehem

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

LehighValleyLive.com

Artist behind new Easton Public Market mural honors late friend and his message of reassurance

When the finishing touches were completed on Easton’s newest mural this past week, it marked the end of a project that was two years in the making for Lisa Congdon. Congdon, the artist behind the mural, was first approached by Greater Easton Development Partnership board member Bill Strickland about potentially coming to Easton to paint a mural before the COVID-19 pandemic. But plans for the summer of 2020 were put on hold, and were picked back up more recently with a whole new emotional meaning.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Downtown Bethlehem Introduces an All-New Day for Dads

BBQ-Themed Food, Drinks, and Games to fill the Historic District. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA – June, 2022 – The Downtown Bethlehem Association is excited to announce an all-new event for the Historic District. Celebrating dads and all the father figures in our community, the association has prepared a day of food and fun. From noon to 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 18th, ticket holders will walk to participating restaurants to grab samplings of their best bites and summer-fun drinks that you’d typically find at a backyard bbq. Various games will be hosted at shops and restaurants for guests to win prizes.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pet food supplier, pandemic aid give YMCA Nazareth branch $3.7M funding boost

The Greater Valley YMCA-Nazareth branch announced Tuesday it has secured $3.7 million in funding for its “For Community. For Generations” Capital Campaign project. Campaign Co-Chairman Blaine Phillips, who is CEO of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, contributed $2.5 million. During a recent check presentation, he was joined by Sheryl Maher, chief marketing officer of the Lower Nazareth Township-based pet food company.
getnews.info

New Poconos Area Dog Daycare Offers Pets A Home Environment

Welcome to The Pawty Shack! We’re your pets home away from home! The Pawty Shack is owned and operated by Melissa Adamides and opened her establishment on March 1st, fully licensed and insured, located in the heart of the Poconos, Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, making a lifelong dream a reality. Melissa...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Pride Festival held in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An event in Monroe County celebrated Pride Month. The Pocono Pride Festival was held Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The event promotes inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ community. Several resource tables were set up, and there were fun activities like crafts, music and other live entertainment.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time in 30 years, the Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow was held in Luzerne County on Saturday. Indigenous people from all over the country gathered at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Lehman Township to highlight Native American cultural dancing, singing, and social activities.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

🌽 2022 Farmers Market Guide for Wilkes-Barre & Surrounding Areas

Macaroni Kid Wilkes-Barre is all about supporting our local businesses and that includes our local farmers. One of the best things about summer is fresh and healthy fruits and vegetables from our area Farmers Markets. Taking the kids and letting them pick out the best produce helps get them more interested in trying new foods and developing healthy eating habits. Plus, they will learn more about where our food comes from and what it takes to make it grow. Let them ask the farmers some questions and buy their own food. Once you get it home, let them help prepare and cook delicious meals. They'll now be more likely to taste the food they chose and cooked themselves. Need some simple recipes? Macaroni Kid can help there too! Check out 🍽️ Macaroni Kid Simple Recipes Guide!
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Walking to benefit founder of pet rescue

KINGSTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to help the founder of a pet rescue took place Sunday in Luzerne County. Casey Shonis, founder of Rescue Pets Serving Vets based in Columbia County is battling ALS. A fundraising dog walk to support her as well as her mission to save dogs and help place them in loving homes was held throughout Kingston.
KINGSTON, PA
Travel Maven

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Pennsylvania

You don’t always have to endure a ten-mile trek to enjoy some incredible views. Pennsylvania offers plenty of scenic spots that aren’t too difficult to reach. These beginner-friendly hikes feature shorter distances at moderate elevations perfect for families or those looking to take a shorter hike that doesn't require a ton of effort.
WFMZ-TV Online

LANTA announces route changes, improvements taking effect later this month

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority announced Monday that several route improvements and changes will take effect June 20. A new Route 100 branded the Green Line will provide Enhanced Bus Service connecting Bethlehem, Allentown, and Whitehall every 30 minutes, 7 days a week, according to a news release from LANTA.
ALLENTOWN, PA

