Local artist's paintings being revealed in Bethlehem

Macaroni Kid Wilkes-Barre is all about supporting our local businesses and that includes our local farmers. One of the best things about summer is fresh and healthy fruits and vegetables from our area Farmers Markets. Taking the kids and letting them pick out the best produce helps get them more interested in trying new foods and developing healthy eating habits. Plus, they will learn more about where our food comes from and what it takes to make it grow. Let them ask the farmers some questions and buy their own food. Once you get it home, let them help prepare and cook delicious meals. They'll now be more likely to taste the food they chose and cooked themselves. Need some simple recipes? Macaroni Kid can help there too! Check out 🍽️ Macaroni Kid Simple Recipes Guide!

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO