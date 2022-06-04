Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Kitchen Disco - A Special Pride Playlist! - BBC Sounds

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
The Queen was there on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the closing moment of the Jubilee weekend - as she had been there as it started. In between there had been worries about her health - so there was a sense of surprise and excitement in the big crowd, who roared with anticipation when the windows on the famous balcony began to open.
Twinning! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the first full glimpse of daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's face in honor of her first birthday — and their adorable baby girl looks just like her big brother, Archie...
A man left to raise his teenage siblings after their mum's death from bowel cancer has urged more people to get screened for the disease. Sue Coleman from Leeds died in April after having bowel cancer for five years. She was diagnosed with a stage four tumour aged 50. Son...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
There is no question that at 76 years of age, Cher has still got it. The singer showed off her latest fashion campaign that has her partnered up with Versace for Pride Month — and it’s everything you would expect from the iconic star.
Wearing black leggings and dark sunglasses, Cher let her t-shirt do all of the talking. The fitted shirt with rainbow lettering says, “CHERSACE” across the front along with a Medusa...
Click here to read the full article. Jessica Alba celebrated her daughter Honor’s 14th birthday with a heartwarming video that will get you in your feels. The actress took to Instagram to share footage of Honor growing up, from ballet classes as a little one to sweet mother/daughter snapshots.
“My whole heart, my first baby – 14 years! Where did the time go!?” Alba captioned the video. “It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby – we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world and showing me the deepest most profound love.”
...
Comments / 0