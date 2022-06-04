North Clay To Play For 1a Title After Dismantling Of LeRoy….Columbia Falls In State Semifinals

Both drivers received minor injuries but declined hospital treatment following a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 50 at Bannister Road east of Salem. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 64-year-old Mary Kendrick of North Madison in Salem was traveling eastbound when she slowed to prepare to make a left turn onto Bannister Road. While she was doing so a van pulling a trailer began passing her. The van driver, 19-year-old Cole Gordon of Landmark Road in Iuka, told deputies that Kendrick had signaled to make a right turn and he started to pass her because he didn’t think he could stop in time. Kendrick first hit the front passenger side of the van and then hit again as the trailer was passing.

