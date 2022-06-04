ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

North Clay To Play For 1a Title After Dismantling Of LeRoy….Columbia Falls In State Semifinals

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Clay Cardinals are into the Class 1a state baseball championship game after destroying LeRoy at Dozer Park in Peoria yesterday 15-2 in 5-innings. The Cardinals took control of the game early scoring 5 times in the 2nd inning and 8 more times in the fifth. Collyn Ballard...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Edwardsville Softball Headed To State Final Four

The prep softball season is still going on as Super Sectionals were played yesterday in Class 4a. The Edwardsville Lady Tigers will join their baseball team in the state semifinals after an 11-5 win over West Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan. Also yesterday, Barrington shutout Warren Gurnee 6-0, Marist over Lincoln-Way East 8-4 and St Charles North beat Whitney Young 6-3.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Highland Falls In Softball Supers….Edwardsville, 4a To Play Today

In 3a softball Super Sectionals held at Millikin University in Decatur yesterday, Mahomet Seymour knocked off Highland 4-1 to advance to the state final four this weekend at Louisville Slugger Stadium in Peoria. They will play St Ignatius Prep after their 1-0 win over St Laurence at Rosemont. Lemont will play in the other state semifinal against the winner of Kaneland and Antioch who were rained out at Kaneland yesterday. They will play that game today.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

North Clay Wins School’s First State Title….Columbia 3rd In Class 2a

The Class 1a State Baseball Trophy will be making the short trip up the Kin/Lou Blacktop 18 miles to its new home as the North Clay Cardinals became the 2nd straight National Trail Conference team to win the state championship knocking off Brown County 12-4 in the title game at Dozer Park in Peoria. Collyn Ballard and Holden Clifton drove in 3 runs each with 2 RBI from Logan Fleener. Layton Dawkins also drove in a run. Holden Clifton was the winning pitcher going 5 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs with Carson Burkett going 2 innings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascoutah, IL
City
Peoria, IL
City
Troy, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Columbia, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Varsity Sweep Carbondale At Home

The Salem Wildcats varsity baseball team won a pair of games against Carbondale last night. Salem won the opening game 4-3 scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead on an RBI single from Noah Nix. Salem got 3 runs in the 3rd inning to erase a 2-0 deficit on a home run from Josh Powless. Griffin Day was the winning pitcher going all seven innings allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts. Isaak Williams singled and scored, Gavin Zimmermann added a hit with Aden Susmena and Jalen Inlow scoring runs.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Patoka’s Braden Meyer Wins State Trap Shooting Title

Patoka was represented by 9 students at the High school State Trap Shooting Competition in Bunker Hill over the weekend. Braden Meyer took 1st place for the overall season and 1st place in Male Varsity….shooting his first perfect 100!. All of the students performed well and the school and...
PATOKA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/09 – James Bradford Kraus, Jr

James Bradford Kraus Jr., age 70 of Mt. Vernon, passed away on May 25, 2022, at his home. James was born on August 13, 1951, in Salem, Illinois, the son of James Bradford Kraus Sr. and Marjorie Mae (Cox) Kraus. He is survived by a sister, Debbra Holsapple of TN.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/09 – Eric Geoffrey See

Eric Geoffrey See, 43, of Odin, Illinois passed away June 4, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident. Born January 14, 1979, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Thomas See and Brenda Bryant See. There will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. Simple...
ODIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Clay To Play For#The North Clay Cardinals#Rbi#Ballard#Ottawa Marquette#National Trail Conference#Joliet Catholic 4 1#Triad#Illinois Wesleyan
WAND TV

Truck, tractor pull events canceled at 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association has canceled truck and tractor pull events at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. ITPA officials said the cancellation is happening due to issues with the grandstand at the Multi Purpose Arena (MPA). At this facility, the upper west grandstand section has been condemned for the past few years.
tncontentexchange.com

KMOV signs St. Louis native to reporting ranks

Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti. Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids. Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

Portage’s Carson Hocevar injured in NASCAR Truck race at Gateway

Portage’s Carson Hocevar has returned home after a suffering a nasty wreck in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Hocevar injured his ankle after he was involved in a last-lap accident of the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. He released a statement on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/09 – Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ebie

Cynthia “Cindy” Ebie, age 66 of Centralia, passed away on June 5, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Cindy was born on August 17, 1955, in Mattoon, IL the daughter of Lloyd and Norma (King) Ebie. Survivors include her mother, Norma Ebie Hostetter; sisters, Mary...
CENTRALIA, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Train wheels from historic sleeper car arrive at new Central Illinois home

BLOOMINGTON — A pair of seven-ton train trucks were motionless for so long in Monticello that a tree grew and embedded itself into one of its frames. David Parker, 37, purchased from the Monticello Railroad Museum earlier this year the same trucks and train wheels that once carried a 111-year-old Illinois Terminal Company sleeper. He said he’s considering against removing the log from the chassis.
MONTICELLO, IL
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two minor injuries reported in Friday afternoon crash east of Salem

Both drivers received minor injuries but declined hospital treatment following a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 50 at Bannister Road east of Salem. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 64-year-old Mary Kendrick of North Madison in Salem was traveling eastbound when she slowed to prepare to make a left turn onto Bannister Road. While she was doing so a van pulling a trailer began passing her. The van driver, 19-year-old Cole Gordon of Landmark Road in Iuka, told deputies that Kendrick had signaled to make a right turn and he started to pass her because he didn’t think he could stop in time. Kendrick first hit the front passenger side of the van and then hit again as the trailer was passing.
SALEM, IL
KIX 105.7

Is This Poorly Ranked Missouri University Really the Worst?

The website Earn Spend Live has a list "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked", and the Missouri college ranked at #1 on their list. Earn Spend Live developed its list by using data from the Department of Education, Niche, and College Factual. And it seemed a few of the key things they were looking for were: graduation rates, how much graduates would earn, and how much student loan debts students wound up with.
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/10 – Phyllis Joan Gowler

Phyllis Joan Gowler, 85, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 pm June 6, 2022, at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 25, 1937, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Reverend Ace and Amy Summers. Phyllis is survived by her son, Blake Gowler and wife, Janna of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Lenzi Gowler of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Danielle Organ of McLeansboro, Illinois, Michaela Harrison of Fairfield, Illinois, Andrea Belfiore of Salem, Illinois; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Myron and Cheryl Foley.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sons, Brent and Brad Morlan; daughter, Beth Morlan; granddaughter, Amy Morlan; great-granddaughter, Vivienne King; brother, Jimmy Summers; and sisters, Patty, Charlotte, and Patsy.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/08 – Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Heck

Kathleen “Kathy” Heck, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 pm June 4, 2022, at Mount Vernon Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born June 17, 1937, in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Charles and Eunice Bell (Moss) Mays. Kathy married Gilbert Sherman Heck on June 3, 1954. They were blessed with nearly seventeen years of marriage before he preceded her in death in February of 1971.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy