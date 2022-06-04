ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida zoo welcomes first baby zebra

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoSAL_0g0PuUod00

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Zoo officials on Florida’s east coast welcomed the facility’s first baby zebra on Wednesday.

The Brevard Zoo announced in a news release that Lauren, an 8-year-old Grévy’s zebra, gave birth to a male on Wednesday. The baby zebra weighed about 88 pounds and was healthy, zoo officials said.

“For a hand-reared, first-time mom, Lauren is doing a great job raising her foal,” Lauren Hinson, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said in a statement. “The baby is active, and we’ve seen him on camera running and bucking around in the stall.”

Lauren and the foal will remain isolated as zoo officials want them to bond. Typically, Grévy’s zebras in their natural range separate themselves from their herd after giving birth.

“We are mimicking this as closely as possible by allowing Lauren to have isolated bonding time,” the zoo said in its release.

The foal’s sire, a 9-year-old male named Bakari, arrived at the Brevard Zoo in 2020 as a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, the zoo said.

Another zebra, Iggy, is also pregnant and expected to deliver her foal soon, according to the news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
flaglerlive.com

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo Launch ‘Choo-Choo to the Zoo’

SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO Friday, June 3, a partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Chimp who starred in ‘George of the Jungle’ and ‘Buddy’ rescued from basement

ST. LOUIS — A chimpanzee who once starred in movies and was believed to have died, was taken to a sanctuary in Florida after being rescued from a basement in Missouri. Tonka, a 38-year-old chimpanzee, was at the center of a legal battle between the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Tonia Haddix, a documentary filmmaker, KSDK reported. PETA had previously sued over the living conditions for Tonka and other chimps at the former Missouri Primate Foundation, and a judge ordered the animals removed from the facility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 5, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
995qyk.com

SeaWorld Is Hooking Up Teachers This Summer

SeaWorld Orlando is hooking up teachers this summer with free admission. Florida certificated teachers K-12 will be able to get free admission through August 31st. Teachers will have to use the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card. To get the free teacher card teachers must pre-register online using the ID.me process. Once teachers are verified, you will need to go to SeaWorld’s website and finish the ticketing process.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

'Extremely scary': Tornado-producing storm rips roof off Florida barn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed that two confirmed tornados hit St. Lucie County Monday. The first tornado was in Fort Pierce around 6:15 p.m., moving at 15 mph. The second tornado, also in St. Lucie County, occurred around 6:40 p.m. The system that produced the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Zebras#The Brevard Zoo#Brevardzoo
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's dolphins might be up to something

Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
blackchronicle.com

Discounts Available to Florida Residents Including Theme Park Tickets

In case you are a Florida resident, there are many totally different reductions which are accessible to you. Lately, Disney introduced that there can be a brand new Florida resident low cost that would come with theme park tickets. Here’s what was despatched in an electronic mail. Florida Resident...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
vnexplorer.net

Causes of death revealed in case of Florida mom, twins found decomposing in car

A Florida mother who was found decomposing in her car with her 3-year-old twins had killed them by poisoning them with methamphetamine before she died by suicide, officials said. Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her two tots, Olivia and Adam Dryer, all had methamphetamine in their systems when they were discovered...
click orlando

Orlando Health seeks help finding family of patient, identifying another

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando Health is looking for information to help identify the family of one patient and the name of another patient. The two patients are at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center, hospital officials said. [TRENDING: Disney Dreams bids farewell to Port Canaveral | 1 dead after...
L. Cane

The Best State Park in Florida, According to Travel Websites

National parks get massive amounts of visitors every year. According to the National Park Service, in 2021, national parks had 297,115,406 visits. However, state parks put up impressive numbers also. According to the Discoverer, state parks in the United States average around 807 million visitors annually.
click orlando

Halloween comes early as ‘June-a-Ween’ hits Daytona Beach shopping mall

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Tomoka Town Center shopping mall announced a “June-a-Ween” event in Daytona Beach to benefit Toys for Tots of Volusia County. The shopping center said the event will allow attendees to dress up in Halloween costumes as they enjoy raffles, music, face painters, balloon artists, crafts vendors and games at Tomoka Town Center.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy