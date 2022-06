LINCOLNTON – Restaurants come, and restaurants go. Not so the little restaurant in Lincolnton across from the Lincoln County Courthouse. City Lunch has been owned and operated by the same family since 1957. The owners and their employees are celebrating their 65th year in business and inviting the community out for a block party in front of the restaurant on Court Square on Saturday.

LINCOLNTON, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO