Rebecca “Becky” Kathleen Anderson, 48, of Pierce City passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. She was born in Monett on Dec. 4, 1973; daughter of Walter and Kathleen (Parrigon) Houck. She went to school in Udall, Kan., St. Mary’s Grade School in Pierce City and was a 1992 graduate of Pierce City High School. She also received an associate degree from Missouri Southern State University. The family survived the Joplin tornado in 2011 where they lost everything. At her death, she was a paraprofessional for Monett School District.

PIERCE CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO