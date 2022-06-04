ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: FTP – Theft...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Post

North Platte police conduct 95 stops, issue 24 citations during Click It or Ticket campaign

The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Click It or Ticket Mobilization, which took place from May 23rd to June 5th, 2022. Officers from the department stepped up their traffic enforcement during this two-week period. A total of 36 citations were issued for various traffic-related offenses. Among the citations written include:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

140 mph pursuit through Buffalo County ends with Grand Island man in jail

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man led a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit Sunday at speeds that exceeded 140 mph. The man, Andy S. Paneda Portillo, 21, of Grand Island, eventually was stopped, arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of financial responsibility, false reporting and speeding, all misdemeanors.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

37 year old sentenced on possession of machine gun

LINCOLN, Neb -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after authorities in North Platte discovered that he had a modified machine gun during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Medina was sentenced at the end of May in federal court in Lincoln for possession of a machine gun.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska first responder who was injured during the Road 739 fire is home, after spending weeks recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. On April 7, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was in a truck that was hit head-on by a semi-truck while responding to a fire eight miles north of Arapahoe, Nebraska. He had several broken bones, head trauma and a spinal cord injury.
Lincoln County, NE
WOWT

Philadelphia man sentenced in Nebraska for possessing a machine gun

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several people were federally sentenced in separate cases for firearm-related crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska announced several sentences out of federal court in recent days. Jose Rodriguez-Medina, 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 31 for possession of a...
klkntv.com

Heavy rain floods Kearney streets; police say not to drive through water

KEARNEY, Neb. (KLKN) — Heavy rain late Monday and early Tuesday morning flooded several streets in Kearney in low-lying areas. Kearney Police said on social media to avoid the areas and to not drive through standing water. Those areas include:. Highway 30 East of Ave. N. E. Ave. –...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 321 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
#Domestic Violence#Most Wanted#Drugs#Fta#Domestic Assault
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 316 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA GREELEY HOWARD MERRICK NANCE SHERMAN VALLEY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY DAWSON FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HALL HAMILTON HARLAN KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BEAVER CITY, BLADEN, BLUE HILL, BOSTWICK, CAMBRIDGE, CAMPBELL, CENTRAL CITY, CLAY CENTER, COZAD, EDGAR, ELWOOD, FAIRFIELD, FRANKLIN, FULLERTON, GENOA, GOTHENBURG, GRAND ISLAND, GREELEY, HARVARD, HASTINGS, HILDRETH, HOLDREGE, HOLLINGER, INAVALE, JOHNSON LAKE, KEARNEY, LEXINGTON, LITCHFIELD, LOUP CITY, MINDEN, NELSON, ORD, ORLEANS, OXFORD, RED CLOUD, ROSEMONT, SCOTIA, SHERMAN RESERVOIR, SPALDING, ST. LIBORY, SUPERIOR, SUTTON, WILLOW ISLAND, AND WOLBACH.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man accused of raping minors

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after two 15-year-old girls accused him of rape. Hunter Pokorney, 19, is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device. Details of the crimes are sealed, but the charges against Pokorney indicate that...
KEARNEY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Brown; Buffalo; Chase; Cherry; Custer; Dawson; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garfield; Gosper; Grant; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hooker; Howard; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Phelps; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 311 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BROWN BUFFALO CHASE CHERRY CUSTER DAWSON FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARFIELD GOSPER GRANT GREELEY HALL HARLAN HAYES HOOKER HOWARD KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON PERKINS PHELPS ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER WHEELER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney testing warning sirens Tuesday afternoon

KEARNEY, NE -- The city of Kearney will be conducting multiple tests of its emergency warning sirens today. According to a news release from Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis, the city tested its outdoor sirens Monday night and determined some of them didn't activate. Staff made adjustments and thinks the problem is solved, but it going to do further tests.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bertrand community rallying around family with children injured in crash

BERTRAND — The community of Bertrand is rallying around a local family after two siblings were involved in a car crash. On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
BERTRAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Nick and Patricia (Bernet) Lammers

Nick Jay Lammers and Patricia Lee Bernet were married May 28, 1972, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna, Neb. Their family includes Deena and Drew Schaeffer, Bria, Callee and Delaney; Kylee and Blake Greisen and Kinlee Jo; Chelsie and Tyler Doane, Briggs, Harper, Hensley and Harlow. Cards may be sent...
RAVENNA, NE
North Platte Post

The Nebraska Baseball Academy returns to North Platte for an All-Skills Satellite Camp

The Nebraska Baseball Academy returns to North Platte for an All-Skills Satellite Camp this summer! The North Platte camp will be held on Tuesday, June 28th, at Bill Wood Field, home of the North Platte FNBO Nationals American Legion Baseball Team and the new North Platte Plainsmen Wooden Bat League. The camp begins at 9am and concludes at 2:30pm. Lunch is provided to all participants.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Storms possible in the evenings this weekend

UPDATE 12:05 A.M. SUNDAY – The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. Sunday for several counties in central and southern Nebraska. Thunderstorms continue to fire up along I-80 from York to just east of Kearney. The thunderstorms have the potential of producing heavy rain and large hail.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

