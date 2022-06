TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - One driver has died in a head-on car crash that injured six other people in two cars in Townsend. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Townsend Police responded to the crash at Main Street near the intersection with Route 13 for a report of a crash. Three people in a sedan and four people in an SUV had sustained injuries. The driver of the sedan has since died from their injuries.

