Raleigh, NC

Youth fishing events announced for June

 4 days ago
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will sponsor over 20 fishing events for children across the state in recognition of National Fishing and Boating Week, June 4 - 12. The Wildlife Commission will stock fish at many of the event sites to elevate the experience, and youth 16 years old and older who typically need a fishing license, will be exempt from that requirement.

“By giving those without a fishing license a ‘pass’ for these events, we’re hoping that moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandmas and grandpas – whoever is taking that child fishing – see the value in investing in a license for the future,” said Madeline David, angler engagement coordinator for the Wildlife Commission. “Fishing is a fantastic family bonding activity.”

At the events, kids will get a chance to enter their name into a raffle prize drawing conducted by the Wildlife Commission The grand prize is a Sportsman Lifetime License donated by Neuse Sport Shop in Kinston, which covers fishing inland waters and hunting in North Carolina. The second-place prize, donated by North Carolina Council of Trout Unlimited, is a Comprehensive Inland Fishing Lifetime License. Other prizes include fishing poles, tackle boxes, water bottles and waterproof Bluetooth speakers. Local partners may also provide additional prizes or gifts for young anglers.

Drawings will be held at the end of June and published on the Wildlife Commission’s website, ncwildlife.org, in July. The lifetime license winners will be invited to a special presentation of their license by commissioners and celebration with the Wildlife Commission staff.

“We’re grateful for our partners, Neuse Sport Shop and Trout Unlimited, for providing two budding anglers with these licenses,” said David. “We hope to see these kids enjoy fishing for many, many years. Even in an entire lifetime, I’m not sure anyone could take advantage of all the amazing fishing opportunities in North Carolina.”

For a full list of fishing events, visit the Wildlife Commission’s website. For more information about National Fishing and Boating Week, visit the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s website, takemefishing.org.

