Currently, a developer can run their own Xcode apps on their iPhones for testing, and developers can offer a TestFlight option that allows beta testers to try out the apps. Now Apple is introducing a middle ground between the two, and it's likely that this new Developer Mode is a precursor to how Apple may ultimately allow third-party apps on iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO