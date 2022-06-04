ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida zoo welcomes first baby zebra

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Zoo officials on Florida’s east coast welcomed the facility’s first baby zebra on Wednesday.

The Brevard Zoo announced in a news release that Lauren, an 8-year-old Grévy’s zebra, gave birth to a male on Wednesday. The baby zebra weighed about 88 pounds and was healthy, zoo officials said.

“For a hand-reared, first-time mom, Lauren is doing a great job raising her foal,” Lauren Hinson, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said in a statement. “The baby is active, and we’ve seen him on camera running and bucking around in the stall.”

Lauren and the foal will remain isolated as zoo officials want them to bond. Typically, Grévy’s zebras in their natural range separate themselves from their herd after giving birth.

“We are mimicking this as closely as possible by allowing Lauren to have isolated bonding time,” the zoo said in its release.

The foal’s sire, a 9-year-old male named Bakari, arrived at the Brevard Zoo in 2020 as a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, the zoo said.

Another zebra, Iggy, is also pregnant and expected to deliver her foal soon, according to the news release.

#The Zoo#Zebras#Travel#Animals#The Brevard Zoo#Brevardzoo
southfloridareporter.com

The Best Florida Golf Courses You Must Visit in 2022

Since Florida is famous for its perpetual sunshine, it makes sense that it’s home to some truly incredible golf courses. Are you visiting Florida and want to squeeze in a round of golf? Or do you live in the Sunshine State and want to play a new course? Either way, this list of the best Florida golf courses have you covered.
