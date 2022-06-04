ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNYwj_0g0Psoah00
1 of 2

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.

In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by reports that Piqué, 35, had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

While Shakira is one of the world’s premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Piqué is one of European soccer’s top defenders. For a decade, the two were portrayed as two halves of a happy partnership that allowed both to continue thriving as extremely popular entertainers.

The split now comes with both Shakira and Piqué facing their own legal troubles.

Shakira is facing a potential court trial on tax fraud charges in Spain. Prosecutors accuse her of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She has denied any wrongdoing and her public relations firm says that she has paid back all that she owed.

Piqué, for his part, has been implicated in a probe by Spanish state prosecutors looking into the contracts behind the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Audios leaked to Spanish media point to a company run by Piqué having received commissions worth several million euros (dollars) for his part in taking the tournament to the Middle Eastern kingdom. Piqué denies any wrongdoing or a conflict of interest despite having played in the Super Cup.

Piqué has also launched several other business initiatives while remaining a leading soccer player in Spain. Spanish sports media view him as a future president of Football Club Barcelona once his playing career concludes.

Comments / 2

Related
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Shakira cheated by Pique for a 20-year old blonde girl?

Between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, love would seem over! According to a podcast of El Periodico, Shakira would have discovered the cheat of the Barcelona defender with a twenty-year-old blonde girl. After the betrayal, the Colombian pop star would have decided to close the story, which has lasted for 12 years.
MUSIC
Floor8

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have SPLIT after 11 years together

Hips Don't Lie but men do! Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique have announced they are separating. The 45-year-old Columbian singer and the 35-year-old FC Barcelona defender have been together for 11 years and share two children, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. In a joint statement via their PR agency,...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Marc Anthony Engaged to 23-Year-Old Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony popped the question ... and a former Miss Universe contestant said yes!!!. The 53-year-old singer and his 23-year-old fiancé, Nadia Ferreira, announced their engagement Thursday night at a party in Miami. Nadia, the former Miss Universe Paraguay, showed off her shiny diamond engagement ring on her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqu
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
Daily Beast

This American Married Into Royalty—Now She’s Dead

An American-born princess whose fairy-tale life turned into a modern horror story has died at her home in Spain. Kasia Gallanio, 45, was born to Polish parents in Los Angeles, but spent the last years of her troubled life fighting for custody of the three daughters she had with the Prince of Qatar, Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who is 30 years her senior and the uncle of the emir of Qatar.
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#Barcelona#Colombian#Spanish
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

BREAKING: Qatari royal Kasia Gallanio was found dead in Spain

Former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio died at the age of 45. According to reports, Gallanio was found at her home in Marbella, Spain, by the local police. The French newspaper Le Parisien informed that her body showed no signs of physical violence, and investigations indicate she might have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Saudi Arabia
Vice

Asians Are Losing Their Minds Over the Swedish Tradition of Not Feeding Their Guests

If you have been keeping up with Twitter, you know people are really, really mad at Sweden. A screenshot of a Reddit post that recently went viral had someone describing their experience of visiting their friend’s home in Sweden, where they were asked to wait in a room while their friend’s family finished their dinner. This screenshot eventually made its way to Twitter, where non-Swedish people – particularly Asians – lost their minds.
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal undergoes radiofrequency treatment in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal had eight rivals during his 18th Roland Garros campaign in the past two weeks. The Spaniard passed them all to lift the 14th crown in Paris and lift his 22nd Major title. While the seven opponents are behind him, Rafa is yet to "beat" his troubled foot, as it started hurting again as soon as he stopped injecting his nerve.
TENNIS
Financial World

Camila Cabello speaks about "rude" fans and her performance last night

Singer Camila Cabello performed last night in the Champions League final, and after the embarrassment she experienced, she spoke out, criticizing the fans who disturbed her during her performance. Camila, on the eve of Liverpool's match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris, had to go on stage to perform some of her hits, and she was looking forward to that opportunity.
ClutchPoints

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema reacts to Lionel Messi’s huge Ballon d’Or take

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema couldn’t help but smile after hearing Lionel Messi’s endorsement for the Ballon d’Or award. Just recently, Messi shared his belief that there are “no doubts” Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or after his performance for his Spanish club in 2021-22. Not only was he pivotal in their La Liga victory, but he also played a major role in gaining Champions League glory.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mum Was In Tears As He Bagged Brace For Portugal

We're used to the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals, but that doesn't stop it being an emotional occasion for his mum, as she proved on Sunday night. Officially, no man has scored more goals in their career than Ronaldo, with the Manchester United forward drawing level with previous record holder Josef Bican and overtaking him on the same day back in March.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

935K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy