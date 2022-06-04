1 dead, 8 injured at north Phoenix strip mall shooting

Related
One man detained after two houses caught fire near 27th Ave and Camelback
Phoenix police say one man is detained after two homes caught fire near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday night.
KTAR.com
Suspect in 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix indicted on 72 counts
PHOENIX — A man suspected in 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix was indicted on 72 counts, prosecutors announced Monday. Manuel Sierra, 24, was arrested last month in Buckeye for his suspected role in the shootings that began on Dec. 31 and ended on May 11. The...
KTAR.com
2 hospitalized, 2 detained after morning shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
12news.com
Police capture suspect accused of violent assault and robbery in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday they arrested a man accused of violently assaulting an employee inside a phone store on Bethany Home Road. Security camera footage captured the moment a man entered the business and attacked the employee before stealing phones and cash from the store.
fox10phoenix.com
Walmart shooting: 1 woman shot near Metrocenter in north Phoenix, 2 men detained by police
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a woman has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a north Phoenix Walmart on the afternoon of June 7. The Walmart is reportedly located in the area of Metrocenter, a mall that has been closed since 2020. Satellite image from Google Maps show the Walmart is not physically connected to the defunct mall, but adjacent to it.
KTAR.com
2 people stopped near scene of Mesa double-homicide arrested, but not for shooting
PHOENIX — Two people detained after a double-homicide outside a Mesa nightclub over the weekend have been arrested on counts that aren’t directly related to the shooting, authorities said Monday. They were among three occupants in a car seen speeding away from the scene near Fiesta Mall, the...
Opinion: One Person Was Killed and 8 Were Hurt in An Overnight Shooting at Phoenix Strip Mall
There have been two shootings in Phoenix, Arizona: one person was killed and eight were injured hours after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say fatal weekend shooting occurred at party promoted on social media
PHOENIX – Officials are warning parents about parties promoted on social media after a teenage girl was killed at a such a gathering in Phoenix over the weekend. “As Phoenix police detectives processed the extensive crime scene, talked with witnesses and followed up on leads, they learned the party that killed one and injured eight others was promoted on social media,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a press release Monday.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on 31st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (June 6, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision on 31st Avenue. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m., at the intersection of 31st Avenue and Northern Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Preliminary investigations stated...
AZFamily
Police arrest man who was shot at by officers outside a Little Caesars in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police arrested the man officers shot at after he allegedly pulled a gun on them near a Little Caesars Pizza on Arizona Avenue last week. Police say the man, Raymond Harding, 27, was taken into custody Monday night. Investigators say the trouble started around...
fox10phoenix.com
Bodycam: Footage released showing police standoff with armed suspect
Bodycam footage was released of an incident where officers were searching a Phoenix neighborhood and the suspect fired multiple rounds at them. The officers returned fire at the suspect. None of the officers were injured.
Mesa police find drugs, Gila monster during DUI arrest of wanted man
MESA, Ariz. — A man with numerous felony warrants was arrested in Mesa over the weekend after police said they found him passed out in a car with drugs and a Gila monster. Yes, a Gila monster. More on that in a minute. Brandon Denney, 37, was arrested Sunday...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Two-Car Crash on Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]
One Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Vehicle Accident on Tatum Boulevard. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. in the area along Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard. Furthermore, according to reports, the male driver crashed into another vehicle that was stopped in traffic for reasons still unknown. First responders rushed...
AZFamily
Exclusive video shows terrified party-goers running for cover during mass shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ty Magitt has seen crime in his community, but nothing like this. “I don’t know if they were shooting at each other, shooting in the air, or shooting back and forth,” said Magitt. “I don’t know where the gunfire was going, but it was quite a bit.”
AZFamily
2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting
Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Back-to-back...
L.A. Weekly
2-Year-Old Fatally Injured in Pedestrian Accident on 107th Avenue [Avondale, AZ]
AVONDALE, AZ (June 6, 2022) – Saturday evening, a 2-year-old child was pronounced dead after a pedestrian accident on 107th Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 p.m., near Lower Buckeye Road on May 21st. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a 2-year-old boy...
Mesa shooting: 2 dead, two wounded outside Arizona bar
MESA, Ariz. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting outside an Arizona bar early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting comes a day after a gunman opened fire at a Phoenix strip mall, killing a 14-year-old girl and wounding eight other people,. Three people...
AZFamily
2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
uktimenews.com
Teenage boy dead after being shot near road in Phoenix
A teenager died after being found with gunshot wounds near a road in the area of 13th and Vogel avenues on Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight where they found the teenager who had “apparently been shot” near the roadway. The boy...
ABC15 Arizona
Comments / 9