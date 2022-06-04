ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1 dead, 8 injured at north Phoenix strip mall shooting

By Hector Gonzales
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago

Comments / 9

Related
KTAR.com

Suspect in 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix indicted on 72 counts

PHOENIX — A man suspected in 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix was indicted on 72 counts, prosecutors announced Monday. Manuel Sierra, 24, was arrested last month in Buckeye for his suspected role in the shootings that began on Dec. 31 and ended on May 11. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 hospitalized, 2 detained after morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police capture suspect accused of violent assault and robbery in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday they arrested a man accused of violently assaulting an employee inside a phone store on Bethany Home Road. Security camera footage captured the moment a man entered the business and attacked the employee before stealing phones and cash from the store.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Walmart shooting: 1 woman shot near Metrocenter in north Phoenix, 2 men detained by police

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a woman has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a north Phoenix Walmart on the afternoon of June 7. The Walmart is reportedly located in the area of Metrocenter, a mall that has been closed since 2020. Satellite image from Google Maps show the Walmart is not physically connected to the defunct mall, but adjacent to it.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say fatal weekend shooting occurred at party promoted on social media

PHOENIX – Officials are warning parents about parties promoted on social media after a teenage girl was killed at a such a gathering in Phoenix over the weekend. “As Phoenix police detectives processed the extensive crime scene, talked with witnesses and followed up on leads, they learned the party that killed one and injured eight others was promoted on social media,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a press release Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on 31st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 6, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision on 31st Avenue. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m., at the intersection of 31st Avenue and Northern Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Preliminary investigations stated...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Two-Car Crash on Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

One Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Vehicle Accident on Tatum Boulevard. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. in the area along Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard. Furthermore, according to reports, the male driver crashed into another vehicle that was stopped in traffic for reasons still unknown. First responders rushed...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting

Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Back-to-back...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
uktimenews.com

Teenage boy dead after being shot near road in Phoenix

A teenager died after being found with gunshot wounds near a road in the area of ​​13th and Vogel avenues on Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight where they found the teenager who had “apparently been shot” near the roadway. The boy...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy