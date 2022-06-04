ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Man who faked death gets 85 years for sexual assault of teen

 4 days ago

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – A military veteran who once faked his own death to try to avoid criminal charges has been convicted of sexually assaulting a girl and impregnating her when he was 40 and she was 14.

A jury convicted Jacob Blair Scott of Moss Point, Mississippi, on Thursday. Circuit Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced him to 85 years in prison.

Scott was supposed to turn himself in to face charges of assaulting the girl, but he faked his death in 2018 by leaving a boat with a gun and a suicide note in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Scott was captured in early 2020 in Oklahoma.

