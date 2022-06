HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after children were approached by strangers over the weekend. Harper Woods police officers responded to a home in the area of Hollywood and Harper on Sunday after two children, 4 and 7, were asked if they wanted candy by people in a vehicle that slowed down in front of the house. The children's father told police they said no, and the vehicle left.

