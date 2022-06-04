What’s in Store for Uber Freight?

Click here to read the full article. The apparel retailer’s subsidiary Quiet Platforms is teaming with Pitney Bowes in the latest effort to expedite delivery for consumers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Attabotics Looked to Ants to Solve Some of the Supply Chain's Toughest ProblemsIs Bed Bath & Beyond's Private-Label Push Enough to Overcome Out of Stocks?Famous Footwear Owner Has $100 Million of Inventory Stuck in TransitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO