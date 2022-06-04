Bob Raissman: MSG Network not even trying to hide the Blue(shirts) pom-poms in the studio

When the Rangers get this far in the playoffs, the Promo Cup runneth over.

In an MSG Network commercial, the Rangers studio crew is seen watching a playoff tilt from the set and whooping it up following a Blueshirts goal. Analyst Steve Valiquette is running around the studio. The word ”maniac” comes to mind. And while host John Giannone and the great Henrik Lundqvist are not as exuberant, they definitely are wearing big smiles and celebrating the moment.

The promo serves as a peek behind the curtain, a glimpse of what the trio is doing when they are not on the air. For those who like their voices to play it straight down the middle, the celebration is a pom-pom waving disgrace. For those who like the home team voices to serve up home cooking, it’s a magical moment.

These guys are rooting hard for the Rangers and are not shy about showing it. They are also being paid by Garden boss James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan, which might factor into the equation.

While MSG Network suits put their announcers’ feelings out on Front Street, the trend of cameras catching voices in celebration has become commonplace. The video, which often shows up on social media, is presented as a quirky revelation. The voice’s animated gesticulations punctuate an exciting call. If anyone had doubted the voices were pom-poming it up, the “behind the scenes” video will erase those doubts.

Instead of just hearing SNY’s Gary Cohen’s “it’s outta here” home run call, the unwashed masses can see him, like an orchestra conductor, waving his arms and ending the call by pounding his pen (or is it a pencil?) on his desk. Cohen goes through similar moves when the Mets come from behind, or a closer nails down a win. The announcer video also serves a commercial purpose. The SNY booth is adorned with a doughnut company logo. So, the moment serves as an in-game commercial too.

Voices traditionally get on-camera moments during a break in the game, a “serious” discussion or when a “celebrity” makes an appearance in the broadcast booth. Yet these trendy “action” announcer videos give the broadcasters a chance to not only make the call, but play to the camera as well. As long as it’s spontaneous it works. When it’s forced, it’s lame. Either way, the video “performance” leaves the voice open for ridicule.

Although a broadcaster would not go public with the info, it’s no reach to suggest the voices are not volunteering their services. This sounds like a social media plan. Let’s just say an on-camera shot of the voices recapping a fine defensive play is not exactly attention grabbing.

But a Rangers analyst mad-dashing around the MSG studio?

Now that’s entertainment.

DON DESERVES HIS SHOT

Life is not fair, even in the world of Rangers’ radio hockey. With the team’s radio voice, Kenny Albert, handling the play-by-play on TNT’s coverage of the Oilers-Avalanche Western Conference Finals, veteran Rangers TV mouth Sam Rosen has stomped in to substitute for him on ESPN-98.7 coverage of Lightning-Blueshirts. This has left Don La Greca, Albert’s regular backup, out in the cold, so to speak. Sure, DLG is doing the radio pre and postgame shows, but could BigFoot, er, Rosen and the suits come up with a plan where a well-deserving DLG gets a taste of Stanley Cup action? Like one game? Or even a couple of periods? Rosen has a clause in his contract that guarantees him the postseason radio work should it become available. OK, we get that. But what about all the jive about this being a team game? Isn’t DLG a big part of that radio squad? Give this guy a break. Let him yakk some play-by-play.

A BITE AT THE DOG

Just when you thought Wednesdays couldn’t get any whackier on ESPN’s “First Take,” the Brainiacs brought in Paul Finebaum to join Stephen A. Smith and Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo. The segment was on the recent Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher yap-flapping. After SAS finished a nauseating tribute to Saban, Doggie ranted about not feeling sorry for any coach who has problems with college players moving around and getting paid big bucks to do so. Then SEC GabMaster Finebaum stole the show. He reminded Russo about his bolting “the greatest” sports-talk show ever created: “And you left the other guy [Mike Francesa] with a cup selling pencils on 6th Avenue.” Ouch!

THE MAGIC IS GONE

After finally solving its NBA pregame show problem, ESPN’s Bristol Faculty decided it was a swell idea to mess up a good thing. Of all nights, the suits picked Thursday, Game 1 of the NBA Finals, to bring Magic Johnson in to join the pregame show cast (SAS, Mike Greenberg, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose). Johnson not only didn’t deliver unique insight, but sucked a whole lot of oxygen out of the Chase Center remote studio. With ESPN’s NBA Countdown crew clicking coming into the Finals, it’s reasonable to think they would have the stage, and airtime, to themselves. Instead, the Faculty gummed up the machine for the sake of adding a gratuitous “marquee” voice.

AROUND THE DIAL

While ESPN was missing two of its top NBA voices, Mike Breen and Jeff (Shecky) Van Gundy for Finals Game 1, a two-man booth, Mark Jones and Mark Jackson, had its advantages. There was more game and less talk, which is a good thing — especially during a high-level-of-play event. ... Just wondering why MSG Network didn’t air an hour-long pregame prior to Game No. 1? It’s not like the Rangers regularly get to the Eastern Conference Finals. ... Said it before: No baseball network does rain delays like YES. On Wednesday, before the game was called, YES’ crew aired a revealing beat writers’ interview with recently returned Josh Donaldson and another with Mike Trout. Both were involved in controversies. Donaldson answered questions about the Jackie/TimAnderson flap , while Trout, sort-of, talked about his exploits as a Fantasy Football commissioner. ... Recognizing the retirement of WFAN’s Eddie (C No Evil) Coleman with a ceremonial first pitch was an extremely nice gesture by the Mets organization. Just wondering if the previous Mets regime would have honored the intrepid reporter in such a gracious manner?... And in case you were not aware, FAN’s Brandon Tierney says he is solely responsible for Francisco Lindor’s offensive turnaround. Now, that’s amazing.

* * *

DUDE OF THE WEEK: YANKEES SOCIAL MEDIA DEPARTMENT

Teaming up with the Rays to have the two clubs spend May 26 tweeting and posting about the horrific impact of gun violence in America was both dramatic and thoughtfully presented. One prays they won’t ever have to repeat the effort.

DWEEB OF THE WEEK: TOMMY PHAM

For slapping Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in the face. Pham’s overreaction was the result of a Fantasy Football beef. Not only did Pham, the Cincy outfielder, reveal himself to be a jackass but raised the NFL profile. As if it needed more publicity? If only Pham’s sadsack Reds would show similar fire.

DOUBLE TALK

What (ESPN executive) Emeka Ofodile said: “We knew we wanted to take our partnership with the NBA to the next level…and we felt like developing customized victory goggles would be a great touch.”

What Emeka Ofodile meant to say: “Doesn’t everyone watching the NBA desperately need customized victory goggles?”