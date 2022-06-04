ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clemson Insider

The Newcomer Files: Sherrod Covil Jr.

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLRmg_0g0Pqz7s00

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr. Next up is Sherrod Covil Jr.

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars ( 247Sports Composite )

Previous school: Oscar Smith (Virginia) High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: The highest-rated safety signee in Clemson’s recruiting class, Covil got a head start on his collegiate career by going through the spring as an early enrollee and immediately impressed coaches and teammates with his instincts and physicality at the position. He’s quickly gained a reputation as a thumper who isn’t afraid to throw his body around but also showed an ability to hold up in coverage, most notably in the spring game when he intercepted starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and returned the pick 31 yards to set up a touchdown.

“Y’all are going to hear about (Covil) a lot,” Mukuba said this spring .

Clemson still has a good amount of experience on the back end of its defense even with Nolan Turner no longer around. Jalyn Phillips is in line to take over as Turner’s successor at free safety while Andrew Mukuba was a freshman All-American at strong safety. R.J. Mickens is also back as is Landen Zannders (shoulder) and Tyler Venables (hip), who should be back at full strength this fall after either missing the spring or being limited while recovering from injuries. But Covil got up to speed with first-year coordinator Wesley Goodwin’s system this spring and showed enough from a talent standpoint that he could find himself part of the safety rotation sooner rather than later.

No fanbase is more passionate about winning. Clemson fans and businesses have always stepped up to provide what is needed for the Tigers to compete with the best. The college landscape has changed with name, image and likeness. Dear Old Clemson will do things the ‘Clemson way’ to support a grassroots effort to help the best fanbase in the nation meet this new challenge.  Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROtr0_0g0Pqz7s00

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#New Challenge#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Clemson Insider#Tci
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy