CHICAGO (CBS)-- A toddler has been released from the hospital after she was shot inside a home in the Longwood Manor neighborhood overnight. Police said two men fired shots from outside the house, in the 9800 block of South Throop Street, around 2:20 a.m.The 3-year-old suffered a graze wound to the buttocks. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. CBS 2's Meredith Barrack spoke with the girl's mother who said the child was sleeping inside their Longwood Manor home when shots rang out. The mother said she grabbed her daughter and 3-month-old baby and ran. Investigators spent several hours focusing on the back of the house, where bullet holes were found in the windows and siding of the garage. More than a dozen shell casings were also seen on the ground.The mother said she is ready to pack up her house and move after what happened. No arrests have been made.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO