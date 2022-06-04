Fox High inducts fourth Sports Hall of Fame class

Dennis Heck, 73, of Festus died June 1, 2022, in at the home of his friends in De Soto. Mr. Heck was the longtime chaplain at Jefferson Memorial Hospital (now Mercy Hospital Jefferson) in Crystal City. He graduated from seminary and served as an associate pastor at a Methodist church in Iowa before coming to Jefferson County in 1985 as the hospital’s full-time chaplain. During his 30-plus-year tenure, he started a grief support group that met twice monthly at the hospital and formed a volunteer chaplain’s group comprised of local pastors to be on call during off hours or in crisis situations. He chaired the annual fundraiser auction to raise money for the Chaplain’s Fund that provided assistance to the families of patients and organized “A Day at the Ballpark” for hospital employees and their families. He also filled pulpit vacancies at local churches when pastors were unable to be there due to illness, vacation or other absences. Mr. Heck continued to mentor and minister to those in need of support and counseling in the years following his retirement. He enjoyed time with the Lord, playing tennis, time with friends and family and traveling to Colorado, Florida, Lake of the Ozarks and Tennessee. Born July 26, 1948, in Perryville, he was the son of the late Ruth (Yeager) and John Heck Jr.

