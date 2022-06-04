ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Fox High inducts fourth Sports Hall of Fame class

By Tony Krausz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox High School welcomed 12 new inductees into its Sports Hall of Fame last month. That was the first time in 15 years anyone had received the honor. The inductees included 11 individuals and one team. The inductees were Ashley Hamby, 2003 softball and basketball player; Dee Dee Bryant, 2002 track...

Athlete of the Week (June 7, 2022) -- Mason Schirmer, Festus baseball

The freshman played like a four-year veteran in the two games the Tigers played in the Class 5 state baseball playoffs last weekend at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. In the semifinals, Festus beat Willard 4-3 in eight innings. Schirmer was the starting pitcher and threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, three runs, walking three and striking out five in a no-decision. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with a walk. In the 6-1 defeat against Platte County in the final, Schirmer played left field and was 2-for-3 and scored the Tigers’ only run. He was one of seven Festus players to drive in 20 or more runs this season. The Tigers finished with a record of 27-9.
FESTUS, MO
Dennis Edward ‘Denny’ Gallagher, 91, Hillsboro

Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher, 91, of Hillsboro died June 4, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Gallagher was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of corporal and serving as company clerk of Company A., a M.A.S.H. unit. He attended Normandy High School and later Washington University while enjoying football as a quarterback. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and loved his home and the lake at Raintree. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, magic and golf and was passionate about his love-story marriage and family. Born Dec. 1, 1930, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Carter) Gallagher. He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia (Lynch) Gallagher.
HILLSBORO, MO
Jimmie C. Turner, 62, De Soto

Jimmie C. Turner, 62, of De Soto died June 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Turner was a Baptist minister and the former director of maintenance for the Hillsboro R-3 School District. He born July 31, 1959, in Kansas City, the son of the late Charles E. and Virginia Marie (Lloyd) Turner.
DE SOTO, MO
Christina Lynn Massey, 55, High Ridge

Christina Lynn Massey, 55, of High Ridge died June 5, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Ms. Massey was a dietitian for COMTREA. Born April 19, 1967, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of Jerry (Bernice) Staffelbach of Festus and the late Phillis Bax and the stepdaughter of Sonny Bax of De Soto.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Darlene A. Bremer, 82, Hillsboro

Darlene A. Bremer, 82, of Hillsboro died June 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Bremer was an administrative assistant for the Jefferson County Building Commission and for the Children’s House. She was a library aide at Hillsboro Primary School and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in De Soto. Born July 8, 1939, in Evansville, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Ruth (Heuman) Kueker. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald Bremer.
HILLSBORO, MO
Dennis Heck, 73, Festus

Dennis Heck, 73, of Festus died June 1, 2022, in at the home of his friends in De Soto. Mr. Heck was the longtime chaplain at Jefferson Memorial Hospital (now Mercy Hospital Jefferson) in Crystal City. He graduated from seminary and served as an associate pastor at a Methodist church in Iowa before coming to Jefferson County in 1985 as the hospital’s full-time chaplain. During his 30-plus-year tenure, he started a grief support group that met twice monthly at the hospital and formed a volunteer chaplain’s group comprised of local pastors to be on call during off hours or in crisis situations. He chaired the annual fundraiser auction to raise money for the Chaplain’s Fund that provided assistance to the families of patients and organized “A Day at the Ballpark” for hospital employees and their families. He also filled pulpit vacancies at local churches when pastors were unable to be there due to illness, vacation or other absences. Mr. Heck continued to mentor and minister to those in need of support and counseling in the years following his retirement. He enjoyed time with the Lord, playing tennis, time with friends and family and traveling to Colorado, Florida, Lake of the Ozarks and Tennessee. Born July 26, 1948, in Perryville, he was the son of the late Ruth (Yeager) and John Heck Jr.
FESTUS, MO
George W. Norman, 86, De Soto

George W. Norman, 86, of De Soto died June 1, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Norman was an auto worker inspector for General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, being a handyman and spending time with family and friends. Born May 30, 1936, in Parma, he was the son of the late Delmar Norman and Zelma Norman.
DE SOTO, MO
Katherine Schweigert, 50, Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of De Soto

Katherine Schweigert, 50, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of De Soto, died May 29, 2022, in Fort Worth. Mrs. Schweigert spent early life in De Soto and attended Sunrise Elementary School before graduating from Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kan. She later earned a degree in social science from Wichita State University. Born Dec. 21, 1971, in Kirkwood, she was the daughter of Roseann (Fisher) Sanders of Overland Park, Kan., and the late Gary Sanders.
DE SOTO, MO
Claire Marie Campbell, 27, East Carondelet, Ill., formerly of Pevely

Claire Marie Campbell, 27, of East Carondelet, Ill., formerly of Pevely, died June 1, 2022, at her home following a lifelong battle with Type 1 diabetes. Ms. Campbell was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pevely, having been baptized on May 18, 1997, and was a 2013 graduate of Herculaneum High School. Born May 10, 1995, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Laura Lynn (Hartman) and Dale “Chris” Campbell of De Soto.
PEVELY, MO
Clifford Scott Price, 57, Herculaneum

Clifford Scott Price, 57, of Herculaneum died June 1, 2022, at his home. Mr. Price was an auto mechanic. Born Oct. 13, 1964, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Irma Dean (Goodwin) and Clifford Ray Price. He is survived by his girlfriend: Minnie “Peanut” Bush of...
HERCULANEUM, MO
Saucy’s Pizzeria opens in Arnold

The city of Arnold is home to the third Saucy’s Pizzeria location. The restaurant, which also has locations in Hillsboro and Washington, opened May 2 at 13 Village Plaza. “A lot of people love the food,” owner Chris Vaughn said. “It is an opportunity to grow and offer some good food to another community.”
ARNOLD, MO
Policies, technology change the agriculture industry, rural life

Patrick Westhoff grew up on a dairy farm with his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Together, under the cover of a stanchion barn, they managed 70 cows and produced a million pounds of milk per year. The cows were locked into their stalls, they were milked and fed by hand. The family would clean up and start again the next day.
MISSOURI STATE
County Parks Department improves restrooms

The Jefferson County Parks Department will spend $796,484 of the $1,028,480 in American Rescue Plan Act funds it has received so far to upgrade bathrooms at river access areas and parks around the county. Tim Pigg, the Parks Department director, said pit toilets at four river access areas already have...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
President of St. Louis Aldermanic Board resigns after indictment

(The Center Square) – The President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen stated serving the city was “the honor of a lifetime” in his letter of resignation days after being indicted on federal bribery charges. Lewis Reed, who served as President of the Board since 2007...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Six vehicles stolen from Pettus Automotive in De Soto

After De Soto Police got a call at approximately 4:30 a.m. on June 3 about a traffic accident at Hwy. 21 and Clarke Street, officers soon discovered the accident involved an SUV that was one of six vehicles stolen from the nearby Pettus Automotive dealership, 12836 Hwy. 21, Capt. Jeff Wynn said.
DE SOTO, MO
Crystal City rezones land annexed month before

The Crystal City Council agreed May 23 to rezone 53.24 acres of land it had annexed about a month earlier. Council members voted 5-0 to rezone the property south of the city from RS-1 residential to M-2 industrial. Council members Mary Schaumburg of Ward 1 and Tony Becker and Rick...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Pevely Police implements Neighborhood Walk program

Pevely residents soon will see police officers strolling through sections of town as part of a new community outreach effort. Chief Mark Glenn said he hopes to implement the Pevely Police Neighborhood Walk program the week of June 5, but an exact date had not been set as of Leader deadline on Tuesday, May 31.
PEVELY, MO
St. Louis health departments to push indoor masking after COVID uptick

(The Center Square) – Public health officials in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County on Monday issued a recommendation to wear a face mask indoors in public and other crowded environments. City health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said the alert is driven by COVID-19 transmission...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
County moves up to yellow level on COVID warning system

Jefferson County has been moved up to the yellow, or medium, level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. Prior to that recent change, the county had been in the green, or lowest, level of the system for 12 weeks. “For the last four...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

