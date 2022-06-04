PHOTOS: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Ceremony in Williamsburg
By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
4 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday evening, June 2, the College of William and Mary’s Wren Building served as the scene of one of North America’s biggest ceremonies celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Queen of England’s coronation.
More than 50 bagpipes and drummers from five different states, accompanied by the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, appeared at the event, according to a release from the Williamsburg Economic Development Authority. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Williamsburg Mayor Doug Pons each issued proclamations.
Below, check out photos from the event.
Photos courtesy of Steve Rose.
