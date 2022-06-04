ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Ceremony in Williamsburg

By Ivy Tan
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday evening, June 2, the College of William and Mary’s Wren Building served as the scene of one of North America’s biggest ceremonies celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Queen of England’s coronation.

More than 50 bagpipes and drummers from five different states, accompanied by the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, appeared at the event, according to a release from the Williamsburg Economic Development Authority. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Williamsburg Mayor Doug Pons each issued proclamations.

Below, check out photos from the event.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTVif_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Steve Rose)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhPFA_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Steve Rose)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cNUf_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Steve Rose)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozdRy_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Steve Rose)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mqzz_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Steve Rose)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryPkq_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OP3S_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVRwD_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vin2g_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ucZd_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZE62_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhBrk_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0aqw_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTwfL_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzIzG_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVKL2_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GwMb_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcA7D_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sghJ_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ebGN_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XelUJ_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnVqu_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fq377_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQegj_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLgTt_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gs7Em_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCzmD_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBbR5_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQPzw_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MEHT_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CkLz_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s14Qw_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGGDL_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2IVe_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5jC6_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MdLg_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEKMw_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ODO2_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkRKN_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhYEz_0g0PpdzL00
    The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Photos courtesy of Steve Rose.

