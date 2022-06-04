ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Congratulates Brother on Directing Major Movie Remake

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Z6uC_0g0Pozcw00

It turns out that Yellowstone star Jen Landon isn’t the only one in her family that is in the entertainment biz, go figure. Her brother is a director. Christopher Landon, writer and director, is set to lead a big film remake this year. It’s going to be one that folks that grew up in the 80s and 90s are going to love.

Landon, Jennifer that is, plays the hilarious Teeter on Yellowstone. Without her presence on the Dutton ranch, what would the show be like? However, she decided to turn her attention and give her brother some props on the timeline.

In her Instagram story today, she showed a screenshot of the announcement that Christopher was directing… the new Arachnophobia. This is a movie that has a special place in a lot of people’s hearts – and their deepest fears.

“My brother used to make me watch this movie when I was a kid, so I could not be more proud and excited for this!!!!” the Teeter actor said in her story. If it hasn’t been too late, check out her story and see it for yourself on Instagram.

With a new season of Yellowstone in production, the Landons are busy people nowadays. Perhaps the two will find a project they can both work on. That would be something to see. In the meantime, we’ll take the kind words between siblings. Their dad, TV icon Michael Landon, would undoubtedly be happy to see them both successful and thriving in entertainment.

Of course, Landon is a very kind and generous person. It isn’t just for her family members either, while Teeter can be rough around the edges, Jen is anything but.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Raised a Ton for Charity

Recently, Jen Landon was involved in a charity event at which Kevin Costner and his band performed. A lot of the stars from Yellowstone were in attendance.

By the time the 1,100-person event came to an end, the cast of famous folks was able to raise $3 million in funds. “Black Ties & Grassroots” raised all of that money for Emily’s place, which helps abused women and children. The nonprofit is a great choice for the funds and will be able to do a lot of great work.

These events usually include memorabilia, autographed items, and more. The “Black Ties & Grassroots” gala was a big hit and Landon was a big part of that. The Yellowstone brand is on the rise and I’m sure more of these events will take place in the future.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Who Is Harrison Ford Playing in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’?

Everything we know about Harrison Ford’s role in 1932, Yellowstone‘s Depression-era prequel from creator Taylor Sheridan. When 1932 was announced as the “next chapter” in place of another season of 1883, a collective sigh rang out from Yellowstone fans across the world. That sigh immediately turned into rabid excitement, however, when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are headlining the series.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Michael Landon
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5

Baby on the way… As always with any Taylor Sheridan project, he likes to keep story secrets safe with him. Most of the time, the cast doesn’t even know what’s going on, and that’s the way the Yellowstone creator likes it. However now that production is beginning on Season 5, and the actors are reviewing their scripts, the questions are heating up. In a new interview with TV Insider, Kelsey was hesitant to divulge many details, especially what her co-star […] The post Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV & VIDEOS
96.5 KVKI

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Knows What Kayce’s Vision Quest Means

Yellowstone's Season 4 left fans with a major unanswered question after Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) told his wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) that "I saw the end of us" during his vision quest. In a new interview, Asbille says that while it was left dangling on the show, she already knows what his words meant, and what that might entail for her television family.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Film Star
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Mourns Death of Texas Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley

Country music star Randy Travis gave a public farewell to friend and colleague Mickey Gilley this week via Twitter. Travis captioned the tweet simply by saying “our kind thoughts and gentle prayers are sent to Cindy and the entire family, with love,” before signing his name. He then included a link to a 1986 performance and a few paragraphs summing up his relationship with the late musician and businessman who many credit for starting the “Urban Cowboy” movement of the late 1970s.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Is Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan Finally Going to Find a Significant Other?

One thing that fans of Blue Bloods have been waiting to see is if the Donnie Wahlberg character Danny Reagan will fall in love. Longtime fans know that he lost his wife Linda a few seasons ago. Danny has been focused on being a father as well as a detective for the New York Police Department. Still, is it time for love to knock on his door this coming season?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

470K+
Followers
51K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy