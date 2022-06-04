ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida zoo welcomes first baby zebra

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6u4C_0g0Pov6200

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Zoo officials on Florida’s east coast welcomed the facility’s first baby zebra on Wednesday.

The Brevard Zoo announced in a news release that Lauren, an 8-year-old Grévy’s zebra, gave birth to a male on Wednesday. The baby zebra weighed about 88 pounds and was healthy, zoo officials said.

“For a hand-reared, first-time mom, Lauren is doing a great job raising her foal,” Lauren Hinson, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said in a statement. “The baby is active, and we’ve seen him on camera running and bucking around in the stall.”

Lauren and the foal will remain isolated as zoo officials want them to bond. Typically, Grévy’s zebras in their natural range separate themselves from their herd after giving birth.

“We are mimicking this as closely as possible by allowing Lauren to have isolated bonding time,” the zoo said in its release.

The foal’s sire, a 9-year-old male named Bakari, arrived at the Brevard Zoo in 2020 as a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, the zoo said.

Another zebra, Iggy, is also pregnant and expected to deliver her foal soon, according to the news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Chimp who starred in ‘George of the Jungle’ and ‘Buddy’ rescued from basement

ST. LOUIS — A chimpanzee who once starred in movies and was believed to have died, was taken to a sanctuary in Florida after being rescued from a basement in Missouri. Tonka, a 38-year-old chimpanzee, was at the center of a legal battle between the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Tonia Haddix, a documentary filmmaker, KSDK reported. PETA had previously sued over the living conditions for Tonka and other chimps at the former Missouri Primate Foundation, and a judge ordered the animals removed from the facility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHIO Dayton

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
WHIO Dayton

Texas suspends inmate transports after escape left 5 dead

HOUSTON — (AP) — Texas' prison system has temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a bus last month and later killed a man and his four grandsons. “The agency is conducting an internal Serious Incident Review and also intends to bring...
HOUSTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court, struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Zebras#The Brevard Zoo#Brevardzoo
WHIO Dayton

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz's lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WHIO Dayton

Video shows Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in stolen cruiser

BOSTON — Police in Massachusetts arrested a woman accused of stealing a police cruiser and leading troopers on a chase through Boston. Police said Renelle Sonia, 38, stole a Malden Police Department cruiser that was parked near the front door of police headquarters Tuesday night, WFXT reported. Officers had been attending to another matter when she took the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
WHIO Dayton

Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

BOSTON — (AP) — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said. Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s...
NEW LISBON, WI
WHIO Dayton

Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release. Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer,...
NEW LISBON, WI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
78K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy