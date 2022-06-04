ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things you need to know about the hurricane forecast cone

By Mark Torregrossa
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hurricane season officially started June 1. You’ll see a lot of hurricane track forecasts this season. There are a few things you should know about what we call the tropical system forecast cone. The cone is a shaded area produced by the human forecasters at the National Hurricane...

