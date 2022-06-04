3 things you need to know about the hurricane forecast cone

Temperatures were expected to soar above average Wednesday afternoon prompting excessive heat warnings to go into effect starting Thursday morning.According to CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston, temperatures are forecasted to peak on Friday and Saturday, Biston said inland areas will see temperatures in the 90s and 100s. Residents in the valleys, mountains and deserts can expect hot, dry and gusty conditions.Excessive heat warnings will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys as temperatures of up to 107 are expected.In Ventura County, L.A. County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley excessive heat watches will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening as temperatures between 95-105 degrees are possible.A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday in the San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys.Meanwhile, wind advisories will be in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday in the Antelope Valley, including the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust can make driving difficult. The strong winds can blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO