COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These Massachusetts Counties

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The CDC's COVID-19 risk map in Massachusetts Photo Credit: CDC

Mask mandates in Massachusetts are being eased by federal health officials as the state recovers from the surge of new infections in early spring.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving some parts of the state still encouraged to continue masking up indoors.

With the state's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate nearly 10 percent, with 83 virus-related deaths in the past week, some counties in Massachusetts are being encouraged to continue wearing facial coverings as a precaution.

The CDC offers a color-coded map - with counties designated as orange, yellow, or green — to help guide local officials and residents.

In green counties, local officials can drop any indoor masking rules. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious and consider masking up based on personal risk, and orange designates places where the CDC suggests masking should be universal indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Friday, June 3, in Massachusetts, only Bristol County landed in the "green" zone.

These counties were in the "orange zone," and are being advised to wear masks indoors:

  • Barnstable;
  • Middlesex;
  • Norfolk;
  • Franklin.

Every other county is in the "yellow" zone and can determine the risk level for themselves.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky previously cited protection from immunity rising both from vaccination and infection as reasons for altering the guidance on masks.

"Over 55 percent of the U.S. population is in an area with a medium or high community level," Walensky said. "New areas have shifted to medium and high COVID-19 community levels.

"Know your community level and precautions needed.," she added. "It is important to know what prevention steps you should take based on your COVID-19 community level."

