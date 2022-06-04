Trevor May has thought about potential Subway Series: 'I just got chills'

Trevor May hasn’t been able to pitch of late as he continues to recover from a triceps injury, but he’s still locked in to what’s going on with his Mets and teams around the league.

He doesn’t have to look far to see two of the best teams in baseball, as one is his own, and another is right across town.

The Yankees and Mets are both in first place in their respective divisions, and while it is still early June, fans can’t help but imagine what a Subway Series rematch could be like, 22 years after the last one.

Some laugh at the thought given how early in the season it is, but even May admits the possibility has entered his mind, though the Mets wouldn’t dare talk about it in the clubhouse.

“I mean, I’ve thought about it,” May told Tiki Barber during Friday’s Tiki and Tierney show. “Has it been mentioned? No.

“Baseball might be the most superstitious sport there is. That’s not something we throw out there.”

Some fans like Evan Roberts wouldn’t want another Subway Series, as it would take away from the spotlight of his own team reaching the World Series, and would risk an embarrassing loss to a city rival that would be held over their heads until the next one, if it ever came. But May certainly would be pumped up, as would most of the city if it were to come to fruition.

“I could not imagine,” May said. “I just got chills thinking about how fun that would be. The trash talk. The last time that happened back in 2000, there was no Twitter.

“You would have to get the entire state patrol down for this.”

