The legal troubles of the subjects featured in Netflix's Tiger King continues as TMZ brings word that controversial figure Doc Antle was arrested today in Horry Country, South Carolina. Real name Bhagavan Antle, the celebrity "zoo keeper" is best known to viewers of the series for being one of several...colorful characters that appeared in the show. Antle operated the Myrtle Beach Safari where he kept several big cats, primates, and other exotic animals. According to the outlet he was arrested on money laundering charges by the FBI. Back in 2020 Antle was brought up on multiple wildlife trafficking charges, which are still pending as well.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO