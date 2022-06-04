ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira and Longtime Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Have Separated

By Dave Quinn
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are taking time apart. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding...

people.com

Comments / 9

Natalie Myers
4d ago

Children are the priority.. except dude went out on his baby mama.. so the kids are NOT the priority. Chasing tail is.. Sad.. These men... SMH

Reply(1)
8
Billy McDowell
4d ago

This is truly sad, a relationship is really hard work & it takes both to make a relationship work. One person can't hold things together..

Reply
6
Liberty
3d ago

Why do people have to cheat? If you're not happy for what ever reason be up front and tell your partner. All that cheating and everyone spreading rumors will eventually get back to your partner.

Reply
3
Related
Popculture

Shakira Clears up Hospitalization Rumors With Sad Update

Shakira is clearing up some rumors after she was recently spotted in an ambulance. On Twitter, she shared that it was her father, William Mebarak Chadid, who suffered a fall and was consequently taken to the hospital in the emergency vehicle. Shakira shared this news on the heels of her announcement that she and her partner of 11 years, Gerard Pique, had split.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have SPLIT after 11 years together

Hips Don't Lie but men do! Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique have announced they are separating. The 45-year-old Columbian singer and the 35-year-old FC Barcelona defender have been together for 11 years and share two children, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. In a joint statement via their PR agency,...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqu
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace As His Marriage To Tori Spelling Remains In Flux

Dean McDermott reunited with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as his marriage to Tori Spelling remains up in the air. The actor, 55, reposted an Instagram Story from his son Jack, whom he shares with Eustace, this week. In the photos, the trio look like they are hanging out at a bar in San Francisco. "LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!" Jack captioned one of the photos. "Graduation San Fran style for @thejackmonty ! #proud #mom #graduation," she wrote in another photo. TORI SPELLING'S SEXY NEW LOOK HAS BOOSTED HER CONFIDENCE, MOTHER-OF-FIVE 'ENJOYS PROVING SHE'S STILL GOT IT': SOURCEThe former flames were married...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Hats#2010 Fifa World Cup#Milan#Spanish#El Periodico
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
MUSIC
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

268K+
Followers
45K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy