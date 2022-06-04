ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

High school roundup: Thornell helps Upper Cape softball win playoff game

By From Staff Reports
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f6Qi_0g0PmfI400

Keeley Thornell led the offense with two triples, a single, and five RBI for the Upper Cape Rams as they won their first game 24-5 over the South Shore Voke Vikings in the preliminary round of the Division 5 MIAA state softball playoffs on Friday.

On the rubber, Taysia Lopes pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs, walked three and struck out eight for Upper Cape (12-9). Richelle Zine had four hits, an RBI, and three runs scored and Lucy Pesta had a two-run single in the fifth and scored four times.

The Rams scored six runs on five hits in the fifth inning and scored eleven more in the top of the sixth inning. The Vikings beat the Rams twice during the regular season. They will face the second-seeded Turners Fall on Sunday.

High school roundup:Wing helps Bourne girls lacrosse end regular season with win

Div. 3 Preliminary Round, No. 28 Montachusett 8, No. 37 Dennis-Yarmouth 4: Savannah Azoff, Jordyn Pineau, and Gabby Tanon each collected two hits for the Dolphins, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs won.

D-Y (11-10) opened up the scoring in the first inning when Azoff doubled on a 1-1 count and scored two runs. Montachusett came right back and pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. The Dolphins scattered seven hits in the game.

High school roundup:Either scores game-winner in victory for Bourne girls lacrosse

Div. 3 Preliminary Round, No. 31 Norwell 2, No. 34 Sturgis East 0: The Storm were shut out by the Clippers and lost only their second game of the season. They ended their season 15-2.

GIRLS TENNIS MIAA STATE PLAYOFFS

Div. 2 Preliminary Round, No. 31 Walpole 3, No. 34 Nauset 2: The Warriors came up short in their first playoff game with a loss to the Rebels. They finished their season 9-10.

High school roundup:Morry, Gonsalves combine for 12 goals in Mashpee girls lacrosse win

BASEBALL MIAA STATE PLAYOFFS

Div. 5 Preliminary Round, No. 24 Sturgis East 3, No. 41 South Shore Voke 2: Robbie Penswick threw a solid 95 pitch win with 15 strikeouts and held the Vikings to no runs for 6⅔ innings, and added an RBI and two hits for the Storm.

Kevin Getchell had a sacrifice fly that brought Sturgis East (9-8) up to two runs. George Atsalis hit a sacrifice fly that gave Sturgis their third run. The Storm will face the ninth-seeded Ayer Shirley on Monday in the Round of 32.

Div. 1 Preliminary Round, No. 30 Barnstable 6, No. 35 Hingham 4: The Red Hawks won their first game of the postseason with a win over the Harbormen. Barnstable (11-8) will face the third-seeded Catholic Memorial Monday in the Round of 32.

Comments / 0

Related
Bentley Falcon Athletics

Then and Now: Roomies

We all get by with a little help from our friends, and that certainly holds true for former Falcon roommates who have stayed in touch to this day. Former roommates in the “D apartments” (now Kresge Hall) and hockey teammates, Sokolski and Bibeau met as first-year students in fall 1974. The pair played hockey together at Bentley, forming a special bond as teammates, and played every year until the start of the pandemic.
Duxbury Clipper

Reader’s View: No beach for you, Duxbury

Yay summer! Sun, sand, beach. No, hold it right there! No beach summer fun for you! Not in Duxbury. As we approach yet another summer post COVID, we have already begun the cross over closings-beach update e-mails saying crossovers closings before the season even begins. Does anyone ponder/think/ask/question, “Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy the Duxbury beach? The place where you live?” The Dux bury Beach Reservation says “No! The plovers are here! The plovers are here!”
DUXBURY, MA
wdcnews6.com

10 Most Affordable Boston Suburbs

Boston, Massachusetts, in any other case often known as the”Athens of America,” is swiftly turning into house for a lot of Bay Staters and out-of-staters alike. With its iconic historical past and scrumptious meals, it shouldn’t come as a shock that just about 700,000 individuals dwell in Boston. Nevertheless, with that increased demand comes increased house costs. The median house sale worth is $772,500, and the common lease for a 1-bedroom condo in Boston is $3,988.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bourne, MA
Mashpee, MA
Education
City
Walpole, MA
City
Mashpee, MA
Bourne, MA
Sports
Bourne, MA
Education
City
Norwell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Hingham, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
Mashpee, MA
Sports
Inquirer and Mirror

New Bedford barge service starts Thursday

(June 7, 2022) Freight service by barge from New Bedford, originally intended to bail out United Parcel Service, which failed to secure its normal reservations on Steamship Authority ferries to Nantucket for the summer, is scheduled to begin Thursday. But the SSA seems to have accommodated most of UPS’ needs,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

New principal named for Center School

MATTAPOISETT — Linda Ashley has been selected to be the new principal of Center School, Superintendent Michael S. Nelson has announced,. She replaces Rose Bowman, who is retiring effective July 1. Ashley will be the full-time principal of Center School as a result of the principalship restructuring of the...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Highschoolsports#Upper Cape#Dennis Yarmouth
scituation.net

“Girlbossing” the Ivy Leagues

With respect to college admissions, the SHS Class of 2022 has certainly distinguished itself: In addition to a banner year for top-tier college admissions, several students will be attending Ivy League schools. Class President Celia Rees looks forward to attending Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, in the fall. Having played...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds shave head at Gillette for good cause

FOXBORO, Mass., (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at Gillette Stadium today to shave their heads, raising money for kids with cancer. The 13th Annual “One Mission Buzz Off” was held in Foxboro today, benefiting programs at Boston Children’s Hospital, The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro […]
CBS Boston

Cruise from Boston to Bermuda forced to leave island early due to storm

BOSTON -- A Boston to Bermuda cruise has left the island paradise early because the newly named Tropical Storm Alex is headed that way. Norwegian Cruise Lines has confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Norwegian Pearl departed the island Sunday. The ship left Boston on Friday and had just arrived on the island Sunday so passengers had just a few hours on dry land. Deteriorating weather conditions prevented the ship from remaining in port.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Live 95.9

Yet Another 5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up Near Boston

You can't help where you were born or what cool or uncool things happened around you. Of course you can leave your home town when you turn 18, right!?. YET ANOTHER 5 DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP NEAR BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS. 1. YOU ATE AT, OR YOUR MOM, OR YOUR DAD...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset landscaper indicted on charges he stole thousands from customers over several years

BROCKTON – A Somerset landscaper, whose customers have taken to social media for several years, has been indicted on charges that he schemed to steal more than $100,000 from numerous customers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
ABC6.com

2 crashes on Interstate 195 ramp cause traffic delays

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a guardrail on the ramp from Route 24 south to Interstate 195 on Tuesday morning. A car struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser approaching the initial crash. Traffic was backed up about 4 minutes from the Presidents Avenue exit to...
FALL RIVER, MA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $20.5 Million New England Estate Has 400-Feet of Private Beach With a Cabana

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...
BEVERLY, MA
1420 WBSM

Straus on Big Changes Coming to SouthCoast Transportation

The SouthCoast has always been centralized around its port economy, anchored by the record-breaking annual hauls of New Bedford's fishing industry. Now, however, burgeoning industries such as offshore wind and key infrastructure projects have brought the promise of new avenues for prosperity in the region. State Rep. Bill Straus (D–Mattapoisett),...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy