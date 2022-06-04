High school roundup: Thornell helps Upper Cape softball win playoff game

Keeley Thornell led the offense with two triples, a single, and five RBI for the Upper Cape Rams as they won their first game 24-5 over the South Shore Voke Vikings in the preliminary round of the Division 5 MIAA state softball playoffs on Friday.

On the rubber, Taysia Lopes pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs, walked three and struck out eight for Upper Cape (12-9). Richelle Zine had four hits, an RBI, and three runs scored and Lucy Pesta had a two-run single in the fifth and scored four times.

The Rams scored six runs on five hits in the fifth inning and scored eleven more in the top of the sixth inning. The Vikings beat the Rams twice during the regular season. They will face the second-seeded Turners Fall on Sunday.

Div. 3 Preliminary Round, No. 28 Montachusett 8, No. 37 Dennis-Yarmouth 4: Savannah Azoff, Jordyn Pineau, and Gabby Tanon each collected two hits for the Dolphins, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs won.

D-Y (11-10) opened up the scoring in the first inning when Azoff doubled on a 1-1 count and scored two runs. Montachusett came right back and pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. The Dolphins scattered seven hits in the game.

Div. 3 Preliminary Round, No. 31 Norwell 2, No. 34 Sturgis East 0: The Storm were shut out by the Clippers and lost only their second game of the season. They ended their season 15-2.

GIRLS TENNIS MIAA STATE PLAYOFFS

Div. 2 Preliminary Round, No. 31 Walpole 3, No. 34 Nauset 2: The Warriors came up short in their first playoff game with a loss to the Rebels. They finished their season 9-10.

BASEBALL MIAA STATE PLAYOFFS

Div. 5 Preliminary Round, No. 24 Sturgis East 3, No. 41 South Shore Voke 2: Robbie Penswick threw a solid 95 pitch win with 15 strikeouts and held the Vikings to no runs for 6⅔ innings, and added an RBI and two hits for the Storm.

Kevin Getchell had a sacrifice fly that brought Sturgis East (9-8) up to two runs. George Atsalis hit a sacrifice fly that gave Sturgis their third run. The Storm will face the ninth-seeded Ayer Shirley on Monday in the Round of 32.

Div. 1 Preliminary Round, No. 30 Barnstable 6, No. 35 Hingham 4: The Red Hawks won their first game of the postseason with a win over the Harbormen. Barnstable (11-8) will face the third-seeded Catholic Memorial Monday in the Round of 32.