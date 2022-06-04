ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

School's out! What next? These 8 summer camps are here to help

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 4 days ago
BAY COUNTY— Summer break means school children are looking for fun and a summer camp might just solve the problem.

Local groups and organizations have created an amazing array of camps to make sure students aren't bored waiting for the next school year. Summer programs are filled with great ways to keep children occupied.

From aerial dancing to cooking classes to art camps, here's where the fun is taking place this summer:

Juneteenth events: Juneteenth festivities start Friday in Bay County. Find out when and where to celebrate.

June art exhibits:Bay Arts Alliance unveils 3 new Center for the Arts exhibits. Learn about the artists.

Art camp

The Bay Arts Alliance Summer Art Camp occurs each week at the Center for the Arts, 19th E. Fourth St. in Panama City, and is filled with art projects, snack time, games and more art.

Each day follows a theme: Monday, clay hand-building; Tuesday, calligraphy; Wednesday, watercolor; Thursday, still life painting with acrylic; and Friday, charcoal drawing.

Students will interact with two instructors learning about different art mediums, color theory and techniques. All sessions will feature an art lesson followed by a snack break and recess time, then another art lesson.

Choose between a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon, an afternoon session from 1-4 p.m., or a single-day session based on your child’s availability. Cost is $135 for members ($150 non-members) for full week morning or afternoon sessions; and $35 for members ($40 non-members) for single-day sessions.

Camp dates for children ages 7-12 are June 6-10, June 13-17, July 11-15 and July 18-22. In addition, a teen art camp for ages 13-18 takes place June 20-24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with prices set at $150 for members and $170 for non-members.

Sign up online at bayarts.square.site, in person, or call the Center for the Arts at 850-640-3670.

'Little Chef' cooking camp

After a successful first year, Somethin’s Cooking, 93 E. 11th St., will bring back its "Little Chef" cooking camp summer program. The camp offers cooking classes for children ages 7-12, alternating Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. throughout June, with the exception of June 15 and 29, which runs on Wednesday. Children will have the opportunity to create and enjoy their dishes, then leave with the recipes. The camp is scheduled to feature flavors of soups, quesadillas, crepes, pizza and calzones.

Sign up early for as many classes as you would like. However, reservations are required as class size is limited. For more information, visit SomethinsCookin.com or call 850-769-8979 for reservations.

'Just Breathe' youth camp

Kingdom Life Ministries will host "Just Breathe," a free junior summer camp for ages 8-12, teaching youth ministry classes on craftsmanship, drama and media. In addition, the camp includes five days of preparing for a talent show where kids show off all they have learned during the program.

The camp begins July 20 at 8 a.m. and lasts until July 23 at 1:30 p.m. at 306 Spikes Road in Southport. Meals and snacks will be provided for children during the camp. In addition, lunch will be provided for families attending the talent show.

To sign up, visit kingdomlife.ticketspice.com. For more information, contact Kingdom Life Ministries at 850-814-0974 or 850-628-4994.

Theater camp

Kaleidoscope Theatre will host its 18th summer theater camp June 6-11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mosey’s Downtown, 435 Grace Ave. The program targets rising fourth- through 12th-grade students and campers will be introduced to many aspects of theater, including onstage and offstage techniques. In addition, every camper will be part of a short play and musical production, presented on June 11 at 1 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $175 per child ($140 for each additional child in the same family) and includes a T-shirt, daily snacks and drinks, and a pizza lunch on Saturday. Campers must bring their lunch each day and are asked not to bring anything that needs to be refrigerated or microwaved.

Science and Discovery Center

Discover the wonderful world of science at the Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida. The program welcomes children ages 4-12 to explore through the world of science with many educational opportunities and fun throughout the entire summer.

The topics and dates include Colorific, June 6-10; Kitchen Science, June 13-17; Ahoy Ye, Pirates and Mermaids, June 20-24; Reptiles and Amphibians, June 27-July 1; Wizards, Spells, and Fairy Tales, July 11-15; Dino Dig, July 18-22; and Barnyard Palooza, July 25-29.

Full day camps are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $170 per week for members or $185 per week for non-members. Early and late care is available for an additional charge. A $50 non-refundable deposit is required for each week, which is applied to the camp fee.

Pick up registration forms at the drop box in front of the facility, 308 Airport Road in Panama City, or print one from the website, ScienceAndDiscoveryCenter.org.

Call 850-769-6128 or email sdc@sdcnwfl.org for more information.

GCSC youth programs

Registration is now open for Gulf Coast State College summer youth programs. GCSC offers a wide array of academic enrichment camps and activities for youth in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties throughout the year.

The majority of these activities are offered during the summer, with other activities on selected days throughout the school year. Camps and activities are designed for youth excited about the opportunity to learn, have fun, and participate in challenging hands-on activities using the latest technology. Topics include environmental science, engineering, biology, robotics and technology.

Camp tuition ranges from $50 to $149, with a $28 meal plan offered each week. If students do not purchase the meal plan, they must bring a packed lunch.

All summer camps/activities will be at the GCSC Panama City Campus, 5230 U.S. 98. Check specific camp information for the exact location/room number. To register a student for GCSC youth programs, visit gulfcoast.edu/youthprograms.

Aerial Dance PC

Watch your child jump into the joys of cirque life and unleash their inner circus star at Aerial Dance PC youth summer programs. Children will experience the pleasure of flying on a trapeze, spinning on the aerial hoop and dancing in the air on aerial silks.

Summer camp dates and themes include Aerial Ninja Warrior, June 6-10; Star Wars, June 13-17; Cheer Dance and Aerial, June 20-24; Pokemon Camp, June 27-28; Aerial Ninja Warrior, July 11-15; Circus Camp, July 18-22; and Harry Potter, July 25-29. The camp best fits children ages 6-12 and are $200 per child.

Due to limited space, spots are not guaranteed until payment is received. Payment can be made at Aerial Dance PC, 653 Jackson Way. Drop-off will start at 8:50 a.m., and pickup will be at 2 p.m. Before care and aftercare are available for an additional cost. Children are asked to pack a nut-free lunch along with a water bottle.

For more information, email aerialdancepc@gmail.com.

Oceans of Possibilities

The Northwest Regional Library System will have the summer filled with education programs that encourage discovery within the youth to aspire and help students prevent the "summer slide."

Bay County public libraries will feature content of pirates, sea creatures, mermaids, and more, for students ages 5-18 through books, films, art and hands-on activities to tie in this summer's theme of Oceans of Possibilities.

For the full schedule of the upcoming programs, visit nwrls.com.

Library locations:

  • Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, Panama City; Hours: Monday-Wednesday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Panama City Beach Public Library, 12500 Hutchison Blvd., Panama City Beach; Hours: Monday-Wednesday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Thursday–Friday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Parker Public Library, 4710 Second St., Parker; Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

