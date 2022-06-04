I say enough is enough. Uvalde, Texas, I mourn with you | Opinion

America, what the hell is wrong with us?

Our most precious gifts — our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — continue to die at the hands of crazed gunmen while we do nothing to protect them. Absolutely nothing unless you count talk. Idle talk has not and will not stop a hail of bullets from military-style assault rifles or even a lone bullet.

If you work in the news business long enough, you see more than your fair share of fatal car crashes, brutal beatings, rapes and murder. Each one hurts.

But the mass slaying of innocent children at our nation’s schools? That horror sticks with you for the rest of your days.

Sadly, on May 24, our nation was brought to its heartbroken knees, again. When students were dreaming of a carefree summer just days away, the nation instead was plunged into a nightmare by the slayings of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a small town of about 16,000 people. Twenty-one lives were lost in minutes to a barrage of bullets from a madman, himself just 18 years old and still in high school.

Yes, 18 years old. Not old enough to legally buy alcohol, but old enough to legally buy assault-style weapons.

You won’t find the killer’s name here. To me, he is condemned to hell.

The slain children of Robb Elementary were no different than our children, excited about going swimming, playing in the park or practicing their favorite sport as the school year wound down … just like students at Patronis, Southport, Deer Point and other Bay County elementary schools.

The tragedy at Robb Elementary is unfathomable, but we have witnessed this carnage way too many times in the past two decades:

Columbine High School , April 1999, 13 dead

, April 1999, 13 dead Virginia Tech , April 2007, 32 dead

, April 2007, 32 dead Sandy Hook Elementary School , December 2012, 27 dead

, December 2012, 27 dead Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School , February 2018, 17 dead

, February 2018, 17 dead Santa Fe High School, May 2018, 10 dead.

That’s a horrific list that no one should be able to turn a blind eye to … and yet, the list is nowhere near comprehensive. There are many more school massacres not listed.

Each time, a gunman snuffed out innocent lives.

Each time, we buried our children.

And each time, we did nothing to stop it.

So, let me ask again: America, what the hell is wrong with us?

Mass slayings have overwhelmed our nation for many decades, but it is the mass murders in schools with innocent young children where the nightmare is the most difficult from which to wake. These dozens upon dozens of children, many who could barely read, have been failed by all of us.

It’s difficult to imagine any nation losing its schoolchildren to mass murder after mass murder, and not tackling the problem head-on with a laser focus. We need every state, every town, every family involved because the next gunman could be lurking anywhere.

How many more heartbreaking days will our nation endure before we say enough is enough? We must not back down, we cannot back down.

This is not about politics, constitutional rights or one region versus another. It’s about precious lives, plain and simple.

Everything should be on the table for discussion: assault rifles, school security measures including training and arming teachers and other school personnel, single entry-point access to all schools, coordinated response by law enforcement agencies, and perhaps most importantly, mental health programs.

Columbine sounded the alarm.

Virginia Tech sounded the alarm.

Sandy Hook sounded the alarm.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas sounded the alarm.

Santa Fe sounded the alarm.

Unfortunately, all the alarms fell on deaf ears and we continued sleeping.

I say enough is enough. Uvalde, Texas, I mourn with you.

