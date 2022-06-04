ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State baseball vs. Georgia Tech in the Knoxville Regional: Live score updates

By Alberto Camargo, Montgomery Advertiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama State baseball takes on Georgia Tech in the first elimination game of the Knoxville Regional on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

ASU (34-24) is looking to rebound after being shutout 10-0 against the national No. 1 seed Tennessee on Friday. The Hornets managed just four hits and failed to score for the first time in 20 games.

GAME 1:Alabama State baseball overwhelmed by Tennessee in opening at Knoxville Regional

TEAM CHEMISTRY:'We just all blend in together:' Alabama State baseball embraces diverse roster

The Yellow Jackets (34-23) arrive after losing to Campbell in the early game Friday 15-8. The winner of this matchup will advance to play the loser of Tennessee and Campbell on Sunday.

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe.

