Two men killed in weekend overnight shootings in Indianapolis identified

Update: This story was updated June 6, 2022, with more information about the deceased.

Two men died from multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis that occurred throughout Friday night.

Police responded to the 600 block of North Dearborn Street on the east side Friday night for a report of a person shot. The 44-year-old man, identified by the coroner's office as Darryl Ransom Jr., was later pronounced dead.

Earlier Friday evening , just after 7 p.m., police were dispatched to the 8800 block of Montery Court on the city's far east side for a report of a man shot. Police said in their initial report at 7:18 p.m. that the victim was in stable condition but said in a later statement that the victim's condition became critical en route to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 23-year-old Frederick Miles Jr.

Police encourage anyone with information about the Montery Court incident to contact Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov .

Alternatively, police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if anonymous information submitted to Crime Stoppers leads to a felony arrest.

The two fatalities were part of multiple shootings reported throughout Indianapolis from Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Police also responded to the 700 block of East North Street on Friday night, where they found a person shot, awake and breathing. Police say the incident was possibly self-inflicted.

Early Saturday morning, police also reported that a person walked into Community Hospital North with a gunshot wound, possibly a self-inflicted incident that occurred in the 6700 block of Kingman Drive on the city’s northeast side.

Officers also responded on Saturday morning to a shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Drive in Castleton. Police say the victim was awake and breathing.

Shortly after that incident, police reported another shooting victim walked in to Community North Hospital in stable condition. The victim may have been related to the Center Run Drive incident, according to police.

Another victim is in serious condition after police responded to 200 block of North Whitcomb Avenue on the west side, according to police.

