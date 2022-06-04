ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

New-look L/E/M Cardinals unable to go back-to-back in state baseball title bids

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago

FARGO – One year can make all the difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTSsu_0g0PmQ0300

The (#4) Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals and the (#1) LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes didn’t need a reminder. They already had it ingrained in their memory. And it didn’t take long to recognize the context between the two programs.

To keep it short, the two teams had a history. More specifically, a history that dated 363 calendar days. After all, the Cardinals and Loboes met during the 2021 NDHSAA Class B Baseball State Championship on June 5, 2021. During the contest, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich attacked early and inevitably prevailed, 9-1, to net the program their first baseball championship in school history.

However, a calendar year can change everything. Even the reigning champions are not immune to any such rules of the universe.

Despite winning the 2021 title, the 2022 rendition of the Cardinals had a different look to them this time around. Grant and Simon Romfo were no longer lineup mainstays. Then, there was Cooper Zimmer, who pitched a seven-inning complete game against the Loboes in the championship. With the trio no longer in the high school ranks, it was up to a newer Cardinal team to bear the brunt of the workload.

The Loboes, meanwhile, returned the majority of their lineup and, more significantly, their starting pitcher in senior Landon Piehl, who pitched 3.2 innings of three-run ball during the 2021 state tournament contest against the Cardinals.

One year can make all the difference, and this proved to be the case for the Loboes. During their 2022 state semifinal game, the Loboes held the Cardinals to two hits, which amounted to a 3-0 shutout in their favor at Newman Outdoor Field on June 3.

“They [LaMoure-Litchville/Marion] are pretty similar from last year,” Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said after the game. “So, we knew they were really talented. Their pitcher [Landon Piehl], he was lights out today. He mixed his curveball well and kept us off-balance. We just couldn’t string anything together, and he doesn’t walk many people, either. So, hats off to them. They played well, and they made plays behind them.”

After tallying a pair of strikeouts during his 2021 game against Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich, Piehl worked his pitching arsenal to all quadrants and tallied nine strikeouts Friday evening.

Krivarchka almost immediately recognized that Piehl would be a tough nut to crack.

“I think the biggest thing is he [Piehl] was able to throw his curveball and off-speed for strikes,” Krivarchka said. “That kind of put us behind the 8-ball a little bit. Anytime a high school pitcher can do that and mix in his fastball at times, he was tough. He was tough on our hitters and credit to them.”

After losing their top three pitchers from the previous year in terms of innings pitched (Grant with 43.1, Simon with 39.0 and Zimmer with 35.2), it was up to Jack Romfo to carry the postseason load. After twirling 20.1 innings during the 2021 campaign (fourth on the team), Jack carried over momentum from the previous year and kept his team in the hunt during the 2022 postseason bout.

“I thought he [Jack] competed his butt off today,” Krivarchka said. “We gave up three runs, but I would say, for the most part, they were unearned, and we even had chances where we could’ve made plays early, and we kind of gave up a run or two there which, we knew in that type of game, every run is going to count. But he competed hard. He got us out of some jams and [am] just proud of how hard he competed for us.”

While the Cardinals stayed within striking distance, the Loboes found that spark that turned into the deciding factor that netted them the win against the team that eliminated them during the previous campaign.

Sometimes, a year can make all the difference.

Game breakdown:

LEM: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0: 0 2 3

LLM: 0 2 0 0 0 1 x: 3 4 1

Standout stats:

- Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich:

Pitching:

- Jack Romfo: CG, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB, 89 P

Hitting:

- Gage Goodman: 1-3, 1 BB

- LaMoure-Litchville/Marion:

Pitching:

- Landon Piehl: CGSO, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 1 BB, 93 P

Hitting:

- Corban Potts: 1-2, 1 BB

- Dylan Carlson: 0-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

UMD strength and conditioning coach Bauman, heading to North Dakota

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) strength and conditioning coach Matt Bauman heading to North Dakota State. A NCAA DI school, he will primarally work with the football team. Bauman seved as the head strength and conditioning coach since 2011. In 2010 he was selected as the NCAA DII strength...
DULUTH, MN
KX News

Golf: Class A teams preparing for state tournament

Class A golfers are getting ready to tee of on last time this season, as the season wraps up with the Class A State tournament at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo. Coaches said to compete at the state level, their golfers are going to have to find more fairways and battle the elements. “We’ll […]
FARGO, ND
AthlonSports.com

Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25 for 2022

There it is — right smack in the middle of the FCS regular season — the Dakota Marker rivalry game on Oct. 15. South Dakota State at North Dakota State may be a sneak preview of the national championship game, which will cap the annual 24-team playoffs on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
Fargo, ND
Education
kvrr.com

Man Shot And Wounded In Pine Point, Minnesota, No Arrest Made

PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation. That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes Closes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Carlson
valleynewslive.com

“March For Our Lives” rally to be held Saturday in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mass shootings like in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York have left many families broken after their loved ones were taken by these tragedies. Although these horrific incidents happened many miles away, activists in the FM area are saying no more. “Enough is enough...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

40th Anniversary Of The Priesthood Of Monsignor Skonseng

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Several parishioners and priests from the Fargo Diocese celebrated the 40th anniversary of the ordination to the priesthood of Reverend Monsignor Dennis Skonseng in St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Valley City on June 6th. His Excellency, The Most Reverend John T. Folda gave the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#L E M Cardinals
kvrr.com

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken opens in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new restaurant in Fargo wants to become a hub for late-night foodies. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken brings its low-key setting, adding another restaurant to the downtown area on Broadway and 3rd Avenue North. They are now open every day starting at 11 in the morning until 3 A.M.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Fargo man dies in crash with tractor in northwest Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A Fargo man has died after a collision on state Highway 59 early Tuesday, June 7, when his Honda Odyssey collided with a Freightliner tractor. At about 7:37 a.m., Joshua James Kraft, 37, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey that crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the Freightliner, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Van Driver Killed After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic, Crashing Into Semi

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an unbelted motorist died in a collision with a semi in Mahnomen County Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near 280th Street in Popple Grove Township. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway as a van was traveling southbound on the same road. The motorist in the van crossed into the northbound lane and ran into the left side of the semi, with the collision occurring in the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol. The van driver – a 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man – was killed in the crash. The semi driver – a 48-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol said it was unknown whether alcohol was involved in the crash.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against mosquitoes continues. The City of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, June 7th, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
FARGO, ND
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

398
Followers
826
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy