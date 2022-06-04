Southwest is offering more flexibility and amenities to passengers — here's what you can expect from your next flight

Southwest Airlines is upgrading its customer experience with better WiFi, power ports, and new alcohol options.

The airline also added a new fare class called Wanna Get Away Plus, offering customers more flexibility.

All passengers traveling on Southwest get inflight amenities, two free checked bags, and an unassigned seat.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 jet taxis to the gate. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is the largest US domestic carrier, flying to over 100 destinations in the US, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Dubbing itself the "LUV airline," Southwest is laser-focused on the customer experience, boasting a colorful brand, funny cabin crews, and two free checked bags.In fact, the carrier has been so successful in creating its product [that] analyst firm J.D. Power named Southwest the best airline for economy class.

Continuing its customer-centric business model, the company is investing $2 billion in new inflight features and technologies to create "the next generation of customer experience."

Specifically, the airline is upgrading its onboard WiFi, adding power ports to its 737 MAX aircraft, doubling its inflight movie offerings, installing larger overhead bins, and expanding its alcoholic drinks menu.

The airline also recently added a brand new fare class called Wanna Get Away Plus. The new option is a step above Southwest's basic economy equivalent, Wanna Get Away, and is about $30 more, according to USA Today.

Unlike Wanna Get Away, the Plus version allows for same-day flight changes and same-day standby with no additional cost. Moreover, travelers accrue rewards points, and flight credit can be transferred to another person for future use.

Southwest fare types. Southwest Airlines

With the coming enhancements and new fare options, Southwest has a lot to offer customers. Here’s what passengers can expect flying on the LUV airline. Southwest has two main ways to book flights — on its website, or via its mobile app. Fares are not posted on third-party websites like Google Flights or Kayak, so you have to book directly through the airline. When booking, customers can choose from four fare options, including Wanna Get Away, the newest Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select. All types come with a carry-on, two checked bags, and no change or cancellation fees.Regardless of the fare, all passengers will also get inflight snacks and drinks and free entertainment on their personal devices.In addition to the fares, customers who purchase the Wanna Get Away or Wanna Get Away Plus fares can also choose to add on extra conveniences, like boarding priority and automatic check-in to help them get a good seat. Southwest is unique when it comes to boarding. Instead of assigned seats, the carrier has an open seating policy that is first-come-first-serve.

This is accomplished by giving each customer a boarding position based on their check-in time, which ranges from A1 to C60+. The earlier you check in, the higher the position, and the better chance you have at getting the seat you want.

Poles show where to line up for boarding. Thomas Pallini/Insider

However, the dreaded C boarding position is what frequent fliers refer to as "center," meaning you're likely to get stuck in a middle seat.

While some people don't care where they sit, for-purchase options like EarlyBird or guaranteed A1-A15 priority are useful for some travelers. EarlyBird starts at $15 one-way depending on the route, and will automatically check in passengers 36 hours before their flight — 12 hours earlier than regular ticketed customers.

Passengers boarding a Southwest flight. Thomas Pallini/Insider

This is automatically included in the Anytime fare, which gets priority over those who purchased EarlyBird with a Wanna Get Away or Wanna Get Away Plus fare.Meanwhile, passengers can also purchase A1-A15, when available, by talking to a gate agent. The perk starts at $30 one-way, guaranteeing access to a good seat and overhead bin space. Business Select passengers are automatically queued for A1-A15.

For all other passengers, boarding priority is all about check-in time, so ensure you set an alarm to start the process exactly 24 hours before departure.As far as Southwest's onboard product, it is considered one of the best in the industry, according to a study from WalletHub that scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The carrier has a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, including -700s, -800s, and the MAX, that have been configured with all-economy cabins.According to SeatGuru, the -700 plane offers 31 inches of pitch, the -800 and MAX offer 32-33 inches of pitch, and the exit rows have extra legroom. All seats have at least 17 inches of width, while some seats also come with headrests.

Onboard, Southwest offers WiFi for purchase, free inflight entertainment and texting, and complimentary snacks and drinks.WiFi costs $8 per device, while free messaging includes iMessage and WhatsApp. Southwest also offers free movies, shows, and live on-demand TV, as well as music through iHeartRadio.

Snacks change throughout the year, but passengers can expect things like peanuts, almonds, or pretzels. Southwest does not offer any buy-onboard food options and only water is served on routes shorter than 175 miles, like Baltimore to Norfolk or Austin to Houston.

Some of Southwest's drink options. Southwest Airlines

Drinks include soda, tea, coffee, water, and alcohol. Beer, wine, and spirits can be bought for $6-$7.As part of its customer upgrades, alcoholic drinks like a bloody Mary mix, a "ready-to-drink cocktail," hard seltzer, and rose wine will be available starting in September.

