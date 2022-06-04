‘Home Improvement’ stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn reconnect on new reality series

This time it’s actual, real life home improvement.

The HISTORY channel has announced they’re reuniting the two lead actors from the beloved 1990's ABC sitcom “Home Improvement” – Tim Allen and Richard Karn – for the new unscripted reality show, “More Power.”

Named after the catchphrase of Allen’s character Tim Taylor on “Home Improvement,” the 10-episode series will explore the origins of useful tools.

In a statement about working with Karn again on the new reality show, Allen said, "We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by 'doing' it with creativity and amazing skills."

This isn’t the first time HISTORY has brought the two actors-come-handymen together. As UPI reported, they hosted the fixer-up competition show, “Assembly Required,” in 2021.

And as she did on "Assembly Required," YouTube DIY host April Wilkerson will once again join the sitcom stars as a co-host on this new show.

"More Power" premieres June 29 at 10 p.m. ET on HISTORY.

