‘Home Improvement’ stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn reconnect on new reality series

By Eric Davidson
 4 days ago

This time it’s actual, real life home improvement.

The HISTORY channel has announced they’re reuniting the two lead actors from the beloved 1990's ABC sitcom “Home Improvement” – Tim Allen and Richard Karn – for the new unscripted reality show, “More Power.”

Named after the catchphrase of Allen’s character Tim Taylor on “Home Improvement,” the 10-episode series will explore the origins of useful tools.

In a statement about working with Karn again on the new reality show, Allen said, "We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by 'doing' it with creativity and amazing skills."

This isn’t the first time HISTORY has brought the two actors-come-handymen together. As UPI reported, they hosted the fixer-up competition show, “Assembly Required,” in 2021.

And as she did on "Assembly Required," YouTube DIY host April Wilkerson will once again join the sitcom stars as a co-host on this new show.

"More Power" premieres June 29 at 10 p.m. ET on HISTORY.

