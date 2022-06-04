ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1gWM_0g0PmLpe00
Yum, a bathtub drink. Photo Credit: The Place 2 Be

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food.

Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the public in Springfield on Wednesday, June 1.

The first The Place 2 Be opened in Connecticut in 2016 and quickly became known for being the perfect place to take Instagram-able photos with swinging chairs and plenty of ironic neon signs.

And while the thought of fun might get you in the door, it's the food and drinks that have made the restaurant a mainstay in several Connecticut towns, something they hope to replicate in Springfield.

“We’re beyond excited to open the doors to The Place 2 Be Springfield and bring our audacious brand and unique brunch experience to Massachusetts,” says Gina Luari, founder and CEO of TP2B, adding, “Guests from the area already make the drive down to our Connecticut locations, so we are thrilled to be able to provide our TP2B energy and bold vibe right in their own backyard.”

Given the location within the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the restaurant will play on the sports theme with a balls-themed décor and specialty menu items, Luari said.

The restaurant also features an outdoor patio as well as four bars.

The Springfield location is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The restaurant does not accept reservations; however, guests can sign up for their waitlist online via the restaurant’s website on the day of their visit.

This marks the first location outside of Connecticut for the Hartford-based restaurant, with three other locations in West Hartford, downtown Hartford, and the south end of Hartford.

The restaurant is at 1000 Hall of Fame Ave., Springfield.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Family Restaurant Closes Two Hartford County Locations

A restaurant has officially closed two of its locations. The owners of Chip's Family Restaurant made the announcement on Friday, June 3, saying the Chip's Southington and Wethersfield locations in Hartford County were closed. “My brother George built Chip’s Family Restaurant on three fundamental principles: quality, service, and community,” said...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
thereminder.com

The Place 2 Be opens its brunch festivities in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The endless brunch offerings and creative cocktails of the Connecticut staple The Place 2 Be opened their new Springfield location on June 1. The fourth Place 2 Be location, which marks the restaurant’s first expansion outside of Connecticut, will be a part of the Hall of Fame’s array of restaurant offerings at 1000 Hall of Fame Ave. The Place 2 Be joins Max’s Tavern, Cold Stone Creamery and Plan B Burger Bar in the museum’s plaza space as it replaces where Samuel’s Tap and Tavern formerly operated.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Get your seafood fix from Just Fish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are so many food trucks in Connecticut. If you’re a seafood lover, you should know about Just Fish in Hartford. The truck is parked at 20 Church St. but travels all around the state. It started during the pandemic under a tent....
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

‘Like NYC or Boston:’ The Mercantile restaurant is establishing itself as a landmark in Worcester’s downtown

Two months after its grand opening, The Mercantile is already becoming a landmark restaurant in downtown Worcester. Since the restaurant opened on April 4, it has been consistently busy, filling up within 30 minutes of letting customers through the doors even on weekdays, according to staff. Employees have even overheard conversations among strangers talking about their meals there as far away as Cape Cod, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
County
Hartford County, CT
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WWLP

Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week begins

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is working to bring visitors to the city and boost the local economy during its annual restaurant week. The seven-day festival kicked off Monday morning, and runs through Sunday. Restaurants will get a chance to showcase their menu options with food demonstrations. 22News spoke with the owner […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hartford#Food Drink
NHPR

Springfield's first Pride parade celebrated community, acceptance

Angela D. Mack served as the Grand Marshal of the first Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts. As she looked at the crowd gathered at Court Square for Springfield, Massachusetts, first Pride parade, Angela D. Mack knew she was a part of something special. "This is monumental," said Mack, who served...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA, ME, IL, MI, NH, NY, OH, PA, VT, & WI

When traveling this summer if someone asks you where you are from and you say Pittsfield, they may respond “which one?” According to the geotarget.com website, there are 10 cities, towns, or townships named Pittsfield in the U.S. Of course, our beloved Pittsfield here in the Berkshires of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
News 12

Officials: Connecticut woman succumbs to fatal tick bite

Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
MassLive.com

Glazed Doughnut Shop in Amherst will close for good Sunday, citing COVID impact, inflation

Glazed Doughnut Shop in Amherst will serve its last treats this coming Sunday, according to a Facebook post from owners Keren and Nick Rhodes. “After all the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years, we are unable to see a viable path forward,” wrote the owners. “Business never recovered to pre-Covid levels, and the increasing pressure of significant inflation on the costs of our ingredients and supplies means that we can no longer produce high quality doughnuts for a price that we believe people would be willing to pay.”
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Fight Breaks Out At Key Foods Store In Holyoke

One man was arrested for fleeing from police and having a loaded gun following a fight with another man at a grocery store in Western Massachusetts. The incident took place in Hampden County around 5:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2 at the Key Foods in Holyoke located at 13 Cabot St.
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
287K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy