Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

Yum, a bathtub drink. Photo Credit: The Place 2 Be

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food.

Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the public in Springfield on Wednesday, June 1.

The first The Place 2 Be opened in Connecticut in 2016 and quickly became known for being the perfect place to take Instagram-able photos with swinging chairs and plenty of ironic neon signs.

And while the thought of fun might get you in the door, it's the food and drinks that have made the restaurant a mainstay in several Connecticut towns, something they hope to replicate in Springfield.

“We’re beyond excited to open the doors to The Place 2 Be Springfield and bring our audacious brand and unique brunch experience to Massachusetts,” says Gina Luari, founder and CEO of TP2B, adding, “Guests from the area already make the drive down to our Connecticut locations, so we are thrilled to be able to provide our TP2B energy and bold vibe right in their own backyard.”

Given the location within the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the restaurant will play on the sports theme with a balls-themed décor and specialty menu items, Luari said.

The restaurant also features an outdoor patio as well as four bars.

The Springfield location is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The restaurant does not accept reservations; however, guests can sign up for their waitlist online via the restaurant’s website on the day of their visit.

This marks the first location outside of Connecticut for the Hartford-based restaurant, with three other locations in West Hartford, downtown Hartford, and the south end of Hartford.

The restaurant is at 1000 Hall of Fame Ave., Springfield.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.