Connecticut State

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These CT Counties

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The CDC's COVID-19 risk map in Connecticut Photo Credit: CDC

Mask mandates in Connecticut are being eased by federal health officials following the surge of new infections in early spring.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving most of the state permitted to ditch their facial coverings.

With the state reaching a seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate back approaching 10 percent after spiking near 25 percent earlier this year, and with newly reported cases dipping across Connecticut, some areas are being permitted to begin loosening restrictions again.

The CDC offers a color-coded map - with counties designated as orange, yellow, or green — to help guide local officials and residents.

In green counties, local officials can drop any indoor masking rules. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious and consider masking up based on personal risk, and orange designates places where the CDC suggests masking should be universal indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Friday, June 3, Connecticut had just one county in the "green" category - New London - and one in the "orange" category - Middlesex, while the rest of the state was in the "yellow" zone.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky previously cited protection from immunity rising both from vaccination and infection as reasons for altering the guidance on masks.

"Over 55 percent of the U.S. population is in an area with a medium or high community level," Walensky said. "New areas have shifted to medium and high COVID-19 community levels.

"Know your community level and precautions needed.," she added. "It is important to know what prevention steps you should take based on your COVID-19 community level."

Comments / 26

David Barz
4d ago

There is absolutely no scientific evidence that masks have ever worked. This is indoctrination time for the upcoming elections. I absolutely REFUSE to wear a mask ANYWHERE. I didn’t before and I am not going to start now. There isn’t one shred of documentation done by researchers about masks. This is only a DEMOCRAT COMMUNIST THING.

Reply(9)
25
Kempka
4d ago

How about i wear a mail-in ballot? I demand a mandatory statewide audit this November if Covid interferes with the mid-terms. The ending of mail-in ballots is a full proof way to stop this medical tyranny.

Reply(2)
13
Translator
4d ago

The democrats aren't making us wear masks now that Trump is gone. That's all that was about

Reply(3)
4
