ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

By George Stockburger, Lauren Rude
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V619L_0g0Pm31p00

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3.

McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support.

Oz tweeted Friday night that he is “tremendously grateful for (McCormick’s) pledge of support in the fall election. We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania & America.”

“Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman. I look forward to campaigning in every corner of the Commonwealth for the next five months to earn the support of every Pennsylvanian.”

Oz will face Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman in the November general election after the AP projected Fetterman’s win on election night. Oz had declared victory ahead of the recount and McCormick’s concession.

Once the host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, candidate Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy in December 2021. Since then, he has been a front runner in the Republican field ahead of the May 17 primary election.

In a poll conducted after Trump’s endorsement, which was conducted by The Trafalgar Group , Oz led the Senate candidates, receiving 22.7% of the 1,074 likely Republican Primary voters with McCormick tailing behind him. Oz also led in a Franklin & Marshall poll , which was almost done with data gathering when Trump announced his endorsement. Oz received 16% of voter support.

According to Q1 financial filings with the Federal Election Commission , Oz also leads the Republican candidates with the most amount raised in the first three months of 2022. He received $2,375,164.64 in the first quarter and has received $13,431,080.20 since the start of his campaign.

While he is not the only multimillionaire in the Republican primary field, Oz did report that he amassed assets worth more than $100 million , including homes, stock, life insurance, and connections to his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire. His filing was a part of a financial disclosure form required of all candidates for Senate.

In the media, Oz has faced scrutiny for not residing in Pennsylvania. He currently resides in New Jersey. He has also faced criticism from a key rival in the race for his Turkish citizenship, which he says he will renounce before being sworn into Senate if he wins.

On his campaign website, Oz says, if elected, he will reverse Biden’s failed agenda, incorporate financial literacy from an early age into education criteria, secure the border to stop “ghost flights” or flights with “illegal immigrants,” from entering Pennsylvania airports, and support the Second Amendment

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

LaRose: Aug. 2 primary preparations underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will soon be at the polls for a second primary election due to the state’s ongoing redistricting saga. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the message he needs to get out is the fact that there will be a second primary election Aug. 2. Ohio will hold the second […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NBC4 Columbus

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) – A jailbreak at a Franklin Furnace correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large. The following inmates were found after running away from the prison, according to the sheriff’s office: Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls Clifford Tyler […]
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in water at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m. ODNR confirmed at 9:50 […]
FRANKLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Pennsylvania Senate#Whtm#Pennsylvania America#Commonwealth#Pennsylvanian#Ap#The Trafalgar Group
NBC4 Columbus

Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A video sent to NBC4 Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway and also trying to dodge two men attacking each other. “After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but just when […]
GAHANNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC4 Columbus

How to find my districts for Ohio’s August primary election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that Statehouse districts are in place and a second primary election date set, voters may be wondering just who they are voting for in August. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has a webpage to answer those questions. The site, findmydistrict.ohiosos.gov, allows users to type in their address and find […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy