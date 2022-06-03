ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine found at North Carolina airport

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justyn Melrose
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSQJG_0g0Pk9Ob00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WGHP ) — If you’re hoping to roll into the airport with cocaine, you can count on getting caught.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers found a wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

CPD says Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, 22, flew into the U.S. from the Dominican Republic. Officers investigated the chair and found four packages of a white substance inside the seat cushions. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

ALSO ON WJBF: WATCH: Man stops car thief by jumping in window

Investigators weighed the packages and discovered that it added up to more than 23 pounds. They estimated the street value at $378,000.

Lopez-Morel was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in cocaine. The cocaine and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT,” said Barry Chastain, CBP area port director for Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Gaston County mother loses thousands after rental scam

On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. 78 years ago today Allied forces embarked on what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called ‘The Great Crusade’ that would ultimately lead to the defeat of the Nazis and victory in World War Two.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTV

Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed in northeast Charlotte over the weekend, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Bearwood Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The driver was found unconscious and later pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting

Seale tells WBTV she transferred two-thousand dollars to who she believed to be the homeowner and was told to come back to sign the lease with him in-person. On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. Updated: 18 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in head-on crash with SUV in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV in north Charlotte last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers were called at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to a two-car crash on Old Statesville Road, north of Gibbon Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord that both had serious damage to the fronts of the vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Cocaine#Wghp#Cpd#Cbp#Clt
Fox 46 Charlotte

Illegal gambling operation shut down in Salisbury, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An illegal gambling operation has been shut down and its operator has been arrested following a yearlong undercover investigation in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Detectives began investigating Duck Arcade Sweepstakes on Mooresville Road in Salisbury back in March of last year. Undercover agents […]
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Man leads Monroe Police on chase in stolen vehicle before arrest

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who reportedly stole a vehicle led Monroe Police Department officers on a car and foot chase Monday afternoon. Police say a vehicle was reported stolen out of Cabarrus County and when Monroe PD attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 24-year-old Patrick Taylor of Wadesboro, he fled in the vehicle.
MONROE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Manhunt underway after shots fired in Anderson County

Health Supply US is opening a new nitrile glove manufacturing facility in Greenville. Frances Duncan celebrated a big milestone in Greenville on Monday. VIDEO: 911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston. NGU beats West Chester in World Series opening game. Updated: 9 hours ago.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — **WARNING SOME OF IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL VIEWERS**. The family of a 16-year-old that was hospitalized while being housed at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility is demanding answers. The family of Divine Johnson held a news conference...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in head-on collision in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man is dead following a head-on collision last week in north Charlotte, police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 a.m. last Wednesday near 6900 Statesville Road. 22-year-old Shakurius Woodard was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was later […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Driver dies after car flips off bridge and onto road beneath, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man died after the car he was driving, which was reported stolen, flipped off a bridge and onto the road beneath it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers went to Bearwood Avenue, off of North Davidson Street and under the Sugar Creek Road Bridge, at 6 a.m. Saturday. They were called for a single-car crash, and found the driver unconscious when they arrived. First responders said the driver, Kemarseau McSwain, 35, died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Around 7 shots fired at 2 homes in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone opened fire on two homes in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 1:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of Robbie Lane. Officers met with a homeowner who said they were inside their home at the time […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Belmont tenants asked to vacate building

BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has been following troubles facing tenants in Belmont since April. At first, it was a massive rent hike. Now, they're being told they have to leave the property. Kurt Suter has been living at Cimeron Apartments for 10 years. He said he's finally in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man is facing federal charges for threatening public schools, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis. U.S. Attorney Ellis said Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton is accused of electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
WSPA 7News

Driver dead after SUV goes off road, flips

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver is dead after their SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened Sunday night on Hellams Road, approximately three miles north of Gray Court. The driver died at the scene. Their name has not yet been […]
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy