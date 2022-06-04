ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Blue Mtn. Resort adds family camp experiences

Times News
 4 days ago

Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton has introduced its new Family Camp all-inclusive four- or six-day getaway experiences from July 3-6 and July 3-8. Each “family” group will have their own private, fully-equipped canvas tent and be...

www.tnonline.com

getnews.info

New Poconos Area Dog Daycare Offers Pets A Home Environment

Welcome to The Pawty Shack! We’re your pets home away from home! The Pawty Shack is owned and operated by Melissa Adamides and opened her establishment on March 1st, fully licensed and insured, located in the heart of the Poconos, Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, making a lifelong dream a reality. Melissa...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pet food supplier, pandemic aid give YMCA Nazareth branch $3.7M funding boost

The Greater Valley YMCA-Nazareth branch announced Tuesday it has secured $3.7 million in funding for its “For Community. For Generations” Capital Campaign project. Campaign Co-Chairman Blaine Phillips, who is CEO of Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, contributed $2.5 million. During a recent check presentation, he was joined by Sheryl Maher, chief marketing officer of the Lower Nazareth Township-based pet food company.
NAZARETH, PA
Times News

Family film event planned

The Fourth Friday Family Fun Flick, held outdoors at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Saylorsburg, is scheduled for June 24. The John Wayne film “The Cowboys,” will be the movie of the month. Bring your blankets/lawn chairs, snacks and beverages to watch this 1972 film. The plot:...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Downtown Bethlehem Introduces an All-New Day for Dads

BBQ-Themed Food, Drinks, and Games to fill the Historic District. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA – June, 2022 – The Downtown Bethlehem Association is excited to announce an all-new event for the Historic District. Celebrating dads and all the father figures in our community, the association has prepared a day of food and fun. From noon to 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 18th, ticket holders will walk to participating restaurants to grab samplings of their best bites and summer-fun drinks that you’d typically find at a backyard bbq. Various games will be hosted at shops and restaurants for guests to win prizes.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Dine in Dimmick’ Brings Food Trucks, Bands to Hellertown Park

An outdoor event featuring local food trucks and sponsored by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce drew hundreds of residents to the borough’s Dimmick Park Saturday, on what turned out to be a gorgeous early June afternoon. The festival was held from 2 to 4 p.m. and featured live...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Times News

Lions Club holds ice cream social

The Mahoning Township Lions Club will be holding its spring ice cream social on Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Normal Square Chapel Pavilion located at 443 and Fritz Valley Road in Lehighton. Hamburger barbecue, chicken barbecue, hot dogs, and assorted sundaes will be available for purchase. All...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton’s Second Saturday to have activities for families

An all-day experience promoting its downtown is on tap this Saturday in Lehighton. It’s all part of Lehighton’s Second Saturday, which features various activities for families to partake in. Visitors can start their day at the Lehighton Downtown Farmers Market, where from 9 a.m. to noon there will...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Pocono Update

Craig Shoemaker Brings His "Daditude" To Siamsa Irish Pub

Craig Shoemaker of Daditude, Fuller House, and Parks and Rec fame comes to Siamsa Irish Pub in Stroudsburg to make the locals laugh. Craig Shoemaker makes his way to Siamsa Irish Pub, located in the heart of Main St., Stroudsburg, Pa, bringing laughs and smiles to all the pub patrons. Craig Shoemaker's is back again at Siamsa. Tickets will include a buffet dinner and standup set by Shoemaker, according to Event Brite, an online ticket vendor. Some come on down and witness one of Comedy's legends.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

NCC offers massage clinic

As part of their curriculum, Northampton Community College massage therapy students are required to complete a hands-on practicum. What better way to fulfill that requirement than offering the public an opportunity to experience the luxury of a high-quality, therapeutic massage at a fraction of the price. Therapeutic massages include treating...
BETHLEHEM, PA
visitluzernecounty.com

2 Day Jim Thorpe Bike Package

Spend two nights at the Inn at Jim Thorpe and experience 57 miles of riding on D&L trail. On your first day, you’ll ride 36 miles on the Full Monty section of trail. On day two, you’ll ride for 21 miles on the newly completed Lehigh Gap section of the trail. Includes 2 nights of lodging, 2 breakfasts, free parking & shuttles.
Times News

LVH-Carbon to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday

Lehigh Valley Health Network announced its newest facility, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Carbon will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The 100,587-square-foot campus on Blakeslee Drive in Lehighton is home to a full-service community hospital with access to exceptional emergency care, a 16-bed emergency room and a health center providing specialty services.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Pocono Update

The Greek Festival Returns To Stroudsburg

Photo provided by Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The Greek Festival is here! Enjoy an authentic taste of Greece this weekend right here in the Poconos!. This Thursday through Sunday, the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg will be holding its Spring Greek Festival. The Festival is open Thursday from 4 PM to 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM, and concludes on Sunday, running from 12 PM to 4 PM.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon holds ribbon-cutting

The second new healthcare facility in Carbon County has firmly put down its roots and intends to open this later week. Lehigh Valley Health Network cut the ribbon to welcome Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon in Mahoning Township Monday afternoon. “At LVHN, we firmly believe ‘your health deserves a partner,’...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

