Burlington, IA

Hit batsmen opens floodgates for West Burlington-Notre Dame softball team

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
It seemed like a harmless play at the time. Bases empty, one out in a scoreless game.

West Burlington-Notre Dame senior center fielder Riley Richards was hit in the foot by a pitch from Central Lee's Sophie Turner.

That innocent play opened the floodgates for the Falcons.

Class 3A's fourth-ranked WB-ND parlayed that one play into three runs and went on to a 4-0 victory over the Lady Hawks in an SEI Superconference South Division showdown Friday night at Barb Carter Field.

The win kept WB-ND perfect on the season at 7-0 overall 3-0 in the South Division.

That one play opened the door for the Falcons, who proceeded to kick it in and beat Central Lee for the 32nd time in 33 meetings.

“It was like a fire starter for us," said WB-ND senior shortstop Reagan Engberg, who doubled in Richards with what proved to be the game-winning run. "Once that happened it was like, ‘OK , now we have a runner on base’ Once I get up there, I had to mentally prepare myself to know where I want to place the ball and make sure I’m hitting the ball. I’m happy I executed in that situation and I’m happy the girls behind me executed and kept it going.”

After Richards was hit by a pitch and doubled in by Engberg, Lauren Summers gave herself some insurance by lacing a double into the left-field corner.

“My first hit went to the warning track. I thought it was going over, but it didn’t," Summers said. "I knew I had to get a hit to score Reagan on second. I stepped up and did the job.”

Elise Oleson, who made two nifty defensive plays at first base, beat out an infield single. Courtesy runner Brynn Logan raced home on an errant throw to first on the play to give WB-ND a 3-0 lead.

“We made a couple adjustments in the batter’s box. Instead of hitting popups most of the time, we started hitting line drives," WB-ND head coach David Oleson said. "That really turned into a big momentum swing. I’m glad they listened to me. We’ve been working really hard in the offseason. I’ve had somebody helping and they’ve been doing a great job with the girls and they are listening.”

That would prove to be more than enough run support for Summers, who this year is trusting her defense to make the plays behind her instead of feeling pressure to strike out every batter. With backup pitcher Abbey Bence out for the season after surgery, that will be critical to keep Summers fresh for the postseason.

“It is so much better because I know I’ve got a great defense behind me," Summers said. "We’ve had great defense this whole year. I know if I pitch it and they hit it, I know my defense will make the play.”

"When we went down to Fort Madison, I made the comment that that was probably the best defensive two games that I have seen out of any team that I have coached," Oleson said. "We just made play after play after play. We continue to do it. We did it (Thursday) night at Cardinal. We did it here tonight. The girls are taking it to heart."

Senior catcher Kylee Logan singled in Maddy Knapp with the Falcons' fourth run of the game in the fourth inning.

“I had a couple good hits. Coming out of (Thursday) night I did not play my best, but confidence is where that brought me," Logan said.

Summers allowed just one baserunner until the seventh. Kenna Sandoval was hit by a pitch with one out and Shanna Buford singled to left for the Lady Hawks' only hit of the night.

After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, Summers got Abby Simmons to ground out to third baseman Anna Engberg to end the game.

“We just have to get kids on. That’s part of the game," Central Lee head coach Tiffany Woodruff said. "We’re actually more ahead of it than we were. In past years we’ve struggled and we’ve finally caught up to her.”

Central Lee (5-2, 3-1) was scheduled for play Holy Trinity at 10 a.m. Saturday at South Park in West Point.

WB-ND was scheduled for play Pella at 9:15 a.m. and Albia at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Oskaloosa Tournament.

Central Lee. 000. 000. 0 — 0 1 1

WB-ND. 003. 100. x — 4 9 1

WP — Lauren Summers (6-0). LP — Sophie Turner (4-2). Leading hitters — West Burlington-Notre Dame: Kylee Logan 2-3, Elise Oleson 2-3. 2B — Reagan Engberg (WB-ND), Summers, Maddy Knapp (WB-ND). RBI — West Burlington-Notre Dame: Engberg 1, Summers 1, Logan 1.

Records: Central Lee 5-2 overall (3-1 SEI Superconference South Division); West Burlington-Notre Dame 7-0 (3-0).

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 31 years. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

