ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Hundreds of birds euthanized after avian flu outbreak on south Georgia farm

By Jill Nolin Georgia Recorder
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYONS — A devastating virus spread by wildlife has ravaged a large south Georgia backyard farm, but state agriculture officials say they are hopeful the outbreak has been contained to that one farm. A Toombs County farmer alerted the state Department of Agriculture over the Memorial Day weekend...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 10

Mark Jones
4d ago

they should of gathered the sick birds and put on a chicken dinner at the white house wirh joseph biden as the guest of.dishonor

Reply
11
Related
Michelle Hall

Headed outdoors in Georgia this summer? Watch out for another tick disease

(Forsyth County, GA) The summer is off to a humid and rainy start - perfect conditions for ticks to come out and hang onto the fast-growing blades of grass. For years those who enjoy spending time outdoors have had to worry about getting infectious diseases from ticks like Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. And now residents in Georgia have another potentially-deadly tick-borne illness to watch out for: the Heartland Virus.Dangers of tick seasonAccording to the Georgia Department of Public Health, ticks are most active from April through September and live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas.“Lonestar tick is our most common tick,” said University of Georgia entomologist Elmer Gray. “They are everywhere that there’s deer. Any place deer are around your yard, edges, there's going to be ticks.”
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Trio of forestry wildlife partners honored

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp recognized three corporate forest landowners this week for their stewardship and land management practices benefiting wildlife across Georgia. Georgia Power, Weyerhaeuser and CatchMark Timber Trust are the agency’s 2022 Forestry for Wildlife partners. Administered by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources...
GEORGIA STATE
news7h.com

Monkey pox in Georgia | 11alive.com

ATLANTA – Georgia officially has its first case of monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week’s orthopoxvirus case actually monkeypox. CDC leaders reported the suspected case of the virus last Wednesday. The Atlanta-based...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
County
Toombs County, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Business
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 2

How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms from spreading

ST. LOUIS – Illinois and Missouri are two of 34 states with invasive jumping worms. The closest place to St. Louis that they have been detected is in Madison County, Illinois. The worms are native to East Asia and are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and they thrash around and leap […]
wtoc.com

Biggest cities in Georgia 150 years ago

(Stacker) - After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Influenza Virus#Dead Birds#Avian Influenza#Department Of Agriculture
eastcobbnews.com

Georgia primary ballot questions deliver lopsided results

The biggest winners in the Georgia primary elections on May 24—at least in terms of percentage of the vote—weren’t individual candidates or those fighting against Cityhood referendums in Cobb County. The respective Republican and Democratic questions that appeared on partisan ballots were overwhelmingly lopsided, which isn’t a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thetoptours.com

7 Awesome Places to Visit in Georgia During Fall Season (2022)

Have you ever been to Georgia during the Fall season? If not, you indeed are missing things that are beautiful beyond imagination. Georgia is known as a beautiful U.S. State, and the Fall season here adds four moons to its splendidness. It is when the sweltering heat of summer gives way to a cool making the air crispier. Days though have bright sun but a colder atmosphere and lower humidity. From a weather perspective, it is the perfect time to step up and explore Georgia outdoors for incredible fall season beauty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced in dog fighting and drug distribution ring case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the 12th defendant– a 40 year-old man from Macon– has been sentenced after being involved in a dog fighting and drug distribution ring that has been active from May of 2019 to February of 2020. Shelley Johnson...
MACON, GA
usf.edu

CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 23 counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed more than 20 counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
FLORIDA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (May 30- June 5)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon couple behind Cherry the pink poodle works to restore old Houston County fire truck. Paul and Alice Williams own Cherry, the iconic poodle dyed pink for the Cherry Blossom Festival every year, and now they have another claim to fame you might see at the Pinkest Party on Earth in 2023!
AccessAtlanta

Yurts in Georgia: 6 of the best spots for yurt camping

You may love the idea of getting out in nature but dread the fight of setting up a tent. Thinking about the creepy-crawlies, waking up with a sore back or anticipating a wet tent at the end of your outdoor excursion may just override your desire to get out in nature.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Pandemic SNAP benefits end for thousands of Georgia families

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy