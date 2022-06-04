ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington residents can get a free scooter ride to the polls Tuesday

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Burlington voters who need help getting to the polls Tuesday can get a free ride courtesy of Bird, the company that owns the scooters that are for rent around town.

The organization announced this week that riders are eligible for one 30-minute ride on a scooter June 7 using Code VOTE2022 on the app as part of its "roll to the polls" initiative. The company said the initiative was inspired by the 80 million eligible voters who don't vote, some of whom cited lack of transportation as their reason for staying home.

“We’ve historically seen ridership climb as high as 390% in some places on election day thanks to our Roll to the Polls program, and we’re honored to be able to offer it again in 2022," Brian Buccella, senior vice president of global policy at Bird, said in a news release.

Early voting numbers down in Des Moines County. Here's why.

Des Moines County Auditor Terri Johnson said not as many residents have cast their ballots as at this time in 2020.

Johnson told the Board of Supervisors this week that her office has seen early voting numbers looking much more like in 2019 and 2018. Her office sent out fewer than 400 absentee ballots this year; in 2020, her office sent out about 5,000.

“Compared to what we had two years ago, that is quite small, but we did not have the mass mailings,” Johnson said.

The 2020 election came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Iowa secretary state's office sent out mail-in ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa. That meant all voters needed to do was fill out the form and put it back in the mail. However, in 2021, the Iowa Legislature made this illegal.

Johnson said her office can mail out a ballot request if someone asks for it, but it may not send them out unsolicited.

Another reason for lower voter turnout may be the new abbreviated timeline for early voting. Her office wasn't allowed to send out ballots until May 18, three weeks before the election. Now that the law has changed to disallow ballots postmarked the day before an election, voters don't have much time to get their ballots in. In-person voting also didn't start until May 18.

Early voting will continue through Monday, when the auditor's office will close at 5 p.m. Voters will also be able to vote at the county courthouse in person on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

