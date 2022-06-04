ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Struthers man sentenced on sex charge

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zbx4_0g0Pj5tu00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a Struthers man on sex charges , stemming from a crime in Boardman in February 2021.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Durkin on Thursday sentenced Cristobal Hernandez, III to one year in prison after Hernandez pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted sexual battery, a fourth-degree felony. Charges of attempted rape and gross sexual imposition were dismissed.

Hubbard Goodwill store closing, moving to new space

Hernandez will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, and he will have to serve five years of supervised probation, according to court records. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Hernandez on charges in May 2021 after accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Struthers, OH
City
Boardman, OH
Struthers, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

Trumbull County man expected to plead guilty for his role in Jan. 6 attack

Online court documents show a plea hearing has been scheduled in the United States Court For The District Of Columbia for Stephen Ayres, 39, who faces four charges for his actions during the melee that broke out when authorities say supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop the Senate from affirming the Electoral College vote of Joe Biden as president.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Austintown man skips trial for attempted murder

Judge Anthony Donofrio issued a bench warrant for Robert Young, 48, of Austintown, who was to begin jury selection today on attempted murder and other charges for a September 2019 murder and arson on Wayside Avenue in which two people were shot.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Violent Crime#Iii#Hubbard Goodwill#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Pennsylvania Rep. Dowling facing potential DUI charges after weekend crash

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) is facing potential charges for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance after a weekend crash in Fayette County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dowling “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy