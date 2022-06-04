Struthers man sentenced on sex charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a Struthers man on sex charges , stemming from a crime in Boardman in February 2021.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Durkin on Thursday sentenced Cristobal Hernandez, III to one year in prison after Hernandez pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted sexual battery, a fourth-degree felony. Charges of attempted rape and gross sexual imposition were dismissed.

Hernandez will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, and he will have to serve five years of supervised probation, according to court records. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Hernandez on charges in May 2021 after accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.