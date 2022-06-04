ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump election probe grand jury hears from Raffensperger

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has testified before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger entered a courthouse in Atlanta on Thursday and left without speaking to reporters after five hours.

Raffensperger’s wife also entered and left after a shorter time.

Subpoenas obtained by The Associated Press show Raffensperger’s office was asked for any documentation surrounding a phone call in which Trump asked his fellow Republican to find enough votes for him to win Georgia.

Trump directed his anger at Raffensperger after he refused to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.

