Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine...

www.willmarradio.com

cathleen
4d ago

The judge has it correct. ALL OF THE "VACCINE" MANDATES imposed on U.S. citizens were and are illegal. It is an experimental drug that no one has the right to sue or receive compensation for any side effects. Side effects that no one was informed of and the list of problems is currently 9 pages long!!! People have been wrongly fired and vilified for standing up for their freedom to do what is best for their health.

14
TheEnd
4d ago

Just word scrabble. It was Illegal. Plane and simple. DOJ unable to tell it as it is. can't tell the criminals from the DOJ. What a mess!

13
Matt
4d ago

The World Economic Forum and World Health Organization are starting to implement population controls. Watch as life expectancy drops. You will die from your preexisting conditions due to Toxic Spike Protein Boosters that retard your ACE2 inhibitors.

9
willmarradio.com

Daily COVID-19 cases trending below 2000

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported 1375 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. After daily case numbers exceeding 2000 over the past month, the trend over the last week sees daily case numbers under 2000. Locally there were 40 cases reported in Stearns County, 9 in Pope, 7 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Meeker, 4 in Chippewa, and single cases reported in Renville and Swift Counties. There were 10 COVID-related deaths reported including a person in their early 90s from Stevens County.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Frontline Workers Can Now Apply For ‘Hero Pay’

Originally published June 7. Updated with the application opening.  ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Frontline workers are now able to cash in on their hard work. Applications for pandemic bonus pay opened Wednesday morning, but not without hiccups. Many users are reporting problems with application process. Due to high demand, Minnesota’s Department of Labor and Industry says it is working with vendors to allow more applicants to log in. From the state agency responsible for frontline work pay applications -> @mndli says email mnfrontlinepay@submittable.com or call 866-333-7633 for technical support. https://t.co/qqfrps5ROi — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) June 8, 2022 The application process opened at 8 a.m....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Officials call off Ramsey County Fair

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Fair is officially off. An official with Ramsey County said they received a statement from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter on Tuesday announcing the cancellation. "The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Virtual meeting on Kandiyohi County Emerald Ash Borer Wednesday

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is hosting a virtual hearing today for Kandiyohi County residents and tree care professionals regarding emerald ash borer. Entymologist Angie Ambourn says they confirmed EAB in Kandiyohi County for the first time last month... Your browser does not support the audio...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Vaccine Mandate#Law#Covid
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DFL Senators Push For More Gun Control Laws In Wake Of Mass Shootings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats at the State Capitol are renewing efforts to expand background checks and enact a “red flag” law in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and elsewhere in America in recent weeks. “It’s beyond unacceptable and we simply cannot allow it to continue, not here in Minnesota, not anywhere in our country,” said Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina. “Our Republican colleagues are more interesting in banning books in schools than guns in schools.” Federally-licensed firearm dealers are required to conduct a background check on the person seeking to purchase a weapon, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

High court could soon rule against hopes for sane gun control laws | Opinion

Against the backdrop of the latest mass shootings du jour at the supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the U. S. Supreme Court is poised to issue a ruling that is very likely to constitute another assault on gun regulation. Although the Supreme Court has not yet issued its ruling […] The post High court could soon rule against hopes for sane gun control laws | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident dies from COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPCA Finds Unsafe Drinking Water In 3 More Homes In Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provided an update Tuesday regarding the groundwater investigation in Andover’s Red Oaks neighborhood. A study conducted last summer by the MPCA found that 40 homes with private wells had levels of dioxane, a toxic waste product, higher than the health risk limit. MPCA resampled several wells that had tested below the health risk limit for the contaminant this spring to verify results. Three additional homes not previously receiving bottled water are now. MORE: MPCA Expands Private Well Sampling Area In Andover MPCA continues to investigate the source of the contamination. It is installing temporary shallow groundwater monitoring wells along Bunker Lake Boulevard to gather more information. The city conducted a feasibility study to determine cost estimates for bringing municipal water to residents of the neighborhood who reside in the mitigation area. The total estimated cost of the project is over $5.5 million. Funds must be secured from the state before any construction can begin. The Minnesota Legislature funded no bonding proposals during the most recent legislative session. Residents currently receiving bottled water will continue to free of charge until a long-term solution is implemented.
ANDOVER, MN
willmarradio.com

Frontline COVID workers can apply for bonuses Wednesday

(St. Paul, MN) -- This Wednesday is the opening date for Minnesotans deemed front-line workers to apply for COVID bonus payouts approved by the state legislature. The application window will be open for 45 days. The total pot of 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars. If all of the estimated 667-thousand qualified workers apply for the bonus, each would receive a 750-dollar check. More information is available at front-line-pay-dot-m-n-dot-gov.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Holm says "generous" contract agreement meant to attract teachers to Willmar district

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar School District has approved a new contract with it's teachers. The agreement covers the school year that just ended and next school year. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the contract gives the district's teachers a 3 percent raise this past year and 3 percent in the next, and increases the district's contribution to the teacher's health insurance. Holm says it's generous, and designed to make the Willmar School District an attractive place to work...
WILLMAR, MN
Cool 98.7

Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Free COVID-19 test expiring? Go ahead and use it anyway

Got free COVID-19 tests from the state of Minnesota with expiration dates shorter than the milk in your fridge?. Fear not, state health officials said Tuesday. Federal regulators extended the usefulness of the iHealth rapid antigen tests for three months beyond their listed expiration dates, giving Minnesotans more time to use them if they develop symptoms or ahead of travels or group events.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties Friday

Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

State preps for sign-up surge for pandemic bonuses

More than a year in the making, a $500 million bonus program for Minnesota workers who took on tough assignments during COVID-19 is about to go live. On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of front-line workers can start applying for pandemic bonuses, although the size of those awards is a couple months away from being set.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What we know about Mayor Jacob Frey’s plans to restructure Minneapolis government under the city’s new ‘strong mayor’ system

Minneapolis may have officially made the switch to a “strong mayor system” last fall — but the city isn’t done changing its government structure. Seven months after Minneapolis voters approved a ballot measure shifting the city to a “strong mayor” system, and six months after the change went into effect, Mayor Jacob Frey is working out further plans that he says will make it easier for the mayor to function as the city’s CEO and use the executive powers granted to the mayor’s office by voters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Democrats In Minnesota Senate Pushing For Special Session On Public Safety Bill

(St. Paul, MN-) Democrats in the Minnesota Senate are pushing for a special session of the Legislature to complete work on a public safety bill. They want to include gun-violence measures. St. Louis Park Senator Ron Latz accuses Republicans of playing “hide the ball” while “people keep getting shot and killed.” Latz says Republicans repeatedly blocked even compromise measures for a “red flag” law and aimed at closing the loophole on background checks for purchases made a gun shows. Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman Warren Limmer, a Republican from Maple Grove, blames the violent crime wave on liberal judges who release violent criminals, liberal county attorneys who don’t enforce laws on the books, and what he calls the “Democrats’ extreme rhetoric to defund the police. Senator Andrew Lang last week said The Senate Office Building was hit by gunfire...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

