Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine...www.willmarradio.com
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine...www.willmarradio.com
The judge has it correct. ALL OF THE "VACCINE" MANDATES imposed on U.S. citizens were and are illegal. It is an experimental drug that no one has the right to sue or receive compensation for any side effects. Side effects that no one was informed of and the list of problems is currently 9 pages long!!! People have been wrongly fired and vilified for standing up for their freedom to do what is best for their health.
Just word scrabble. It was Illegal. Plane and simple. DOJ unable to tell it as it is. can't tell the criminals from the DOJ. What a mess!
The World Economic Forum and World Health Organization are starting to implement population controls. Watch as life expectancy drops. You will die from your preexisting conditions due to Toxic Spike Protein Boosters that retard your ACE2 inhibitors.
Comments / 5