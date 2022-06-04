Iowa City has bold plan to renovate indoor public pools, closing one. Some residents are skeptical.

Iowa City is in the early planning stages for an overhaul of its three public pools, which could include closing the indoor pool at Robert A. Lee Recreation Center and upgrading the other two.

Iowa City's " Gather Here Recreation Master Plan ," conducted by consulting firm BerryDunn, found that the Lee Recreation Center pool is in need of extensive and expensive repair. The study recommended closing that pool and adding a warm-water pool and accessible hot tub at Mercer Park Aquatic Center, while upgrading City Park Pool.

Parks and Recreation Director Juli Seydell Johnson said that the plan is intended to centralize the city's indoor aquatic activities at a single location, improve the city's recreation opportunities and improve accessibility. Upgrading Mercer Park Aquatic Center would cost between $8 million and $9 million while renovating Lee Recreation Center's indoor pool would cost between $4.5 million and $5 million.

Seydell Johnson said it is likely that the plans for Mercer and Lee are intertwined. She said the tradeoff is that any funding to repair Lee would instead be used for the upgrades at Mercer.

"If the public was willing to help pass a bond referendum or something that would pay for both, that could happen, but our recommendation would be one or the other," she said. "I would not recommend (Lee) closing unless we had the expansion done at Mercer."

Seydell Johnson said there is not an estimate yet for the cost to upgrade City Park Pool, which could take place in 2025.

This master plan, which is in its draft form, seeks to create a vision for the city's recreation programs, aquatics facilities, indoor recreation space and outdoor athletic and specialty use areas over the next 10-15 years.

The city and consulting firm sought community input since the fall, including a survey online about each proposal, which closes Saturday.

The Parks and Recreation Commission voted to approve this draft of the master plan on May 23 and Iowa City Council will discuss, but not vote on, the master plan on June 21. Seydell Johnson said the plan could be finalized by late summer with a City Council vote after more intense design work based on input that is received from the public and elected officials.

City Park improvements would drastically change 73-year-old outdoor pool

The proposed renovations for City Park's outdoor pool are a steep departure from the T-shaped lap lane pool with a diving area that currently exists at the site.

The proposed change would include an expansion of the pool area's footprint to make way for upgraded and additional amenities, such as an improved drop-off area, space for food trucks, lawn areas, additional shaded areas and "cabana" zones.

The pool would be split into three main areas — one for deep-water diving, plus three lap lanes and a large section with varying depths. This third area would include accessible entrances and exits, a current channel meant to mimic a lazy river, and a low-depth leisure area with splash features.

"I hope the atmosphere feels the same, but I hope that there is a different mix of water activities so that more people can actually enjoy the pool," Seydell Johnson said.

Seydell Johnson said that City Park Pool, at age 73, is likely one of the oldest pools being operated in the Midwest. She said the city is still able to operate the pool safely, but she feels the facility is on "borrowed time."

"Our staff has done a good job putting a lot of Band-Aids over a lot of problems there over a number of years," she said.

Seydell Johnson said if there were a significant underground issue, it would cost the city a lot of money to make repairs. It is estimated the pool loses 30,000 gallons of water a day.

Seydell Johnson said the feedback on the proposed changes to City Park pool have been generally favorable and people like that the city is trying to maintain the atmosphere there, not changing upper City Park and taking down any of the big trees in the area.

"We've received some feedback that there is not enough of the lap lanes, and I think that that is something we will look at further as we go down the design process," she said.

Currently, City Park Pool has about nine 50-meter lap lanes ending in a diving well. But this redesign would reduce that to three lanes. If these changes are made in conjunction to the recommended changes at Mercer Park and Lee, the amount of lap lanes available to recreational swimmers would reduce dramatically.

Seydell Johnson said there will be less water use with City Park Pool, but also more space in the shallow and mid-depth range for families rather than the lap swimmers.

'Location to me is everything': Robert A. Lee pool users hope city takes different route

Seydell Johnson said the $4.5 million to $5 million needed to repair Lee would encompass the filtration and pump systems and solve water temperature problems. She said the 58-year-old pool is quickly approaching the end of its natural lifespan.

"It's a question of, do we keep trying to fix it? Do we put money here, or do we put that money into Mercer?" she said.

Marcia Goldsborough of Coralville and Marjie Caruth of Iowa City were both using the deep end of the Lee pool Wednesday for water aerobics. Goldsborough said she has been coming to Lee for classes since 2006, but others she knows have been coming to the facility since the 1990s.

Both women said they are against the plan to close Lee and are concerned about the overall goal for the aquatic facilities, which they said would result in inadequate offerings for Iowa City.

"There's too much demand to close RAL. The lap lanes are going to shrink, not expand," Goldsborough said.

She pointed out that the proposed warm-water pool at Mercer Park would be only five feet deep, not adequate for deep-water aerobics classes that many elderly residents enjoy.

There would be no deep, warm-water options under the city's plan. The City Park pool is outdoors and reliant on weather, while the pool at Mercer Park is kept colder because it is used by competitive swim teams.

"Mercer is five minutes from me, so I go to Mercer, but as I've gotten older it is just too cold. I like the classes there ... but it's cold out there," Caruth said.

Both women said they go to City Park pool, and Golsborough said she goes to Coralville's pool as well as Lee.

Seydell Johnson said there have been requests for years to devote more space for aqua fitness classes and other adult wellness activities. She said adding the warm-water pool at Mercer would address that, as well as allowing for swimming lessons.

"Our vision for Parks and Rec is that every child in Iowa City learns how to swim. Having a warm-water pool that has easy access for both older people and for swimming lessons would make it a really unique city facility," she said.

Seydell Johnson said another consideration is that Mercer Park has free parking for the public, while Lee's parking is at the Chauncey Swan ramp, where a fee is charged. Lee is more centrally located in Iowa City while Mercer Park is located on the city's southeast side.

"The negative is that we lose access to a pool downtown. It's an older pool that a lot of people have used for a while and thinking about that change is difficult," Seydell Johnson said.

Seydell Johnson said there is not a plan for the swimming pool space at Lee if the pool were to close, but the department will pursue input if that happens.

Kevin Simpson and Leashia Jones were swimming at Lee with their family on Wednesday and said they enjoy the amenities the pool offers, including a separate area for children and a rock wall in the deep area of the pool. The two moved to Iowa City recently and frequent the pool with their children.

Jones said she would be sad if Lee were closed and that she would likely stop swimming at the city's pools because she dislikes the facilities at Mercer Park.

"I think if you do any renovating, it would be done here," Simpson said. "It's going to overpopulate the pools."

Jones and Simpson said they think Lee is more accessible and family-friendly than the Mercer Park facilities.

"You could leave here and walk to go get something to eat. Location to me is everything," Simpson said. "I don't know how many people are going to want to leave Mercer and walk to Wendy's."

Seydell Johnson said she would tell residents that are concerned about these changes that their input is exactly why the city is putting out the draft recommendations now.

"These are big, bold plans that we think provide the best path forward for aquatic services to the community," she said. "I'm really eager to hear what the public has to say about it. Whether we go forward with any or all of these plans depends on the input."

