Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal signs a 4-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2BES_0g0Piqtf00

Leo Chenal is the latest former Badger to officially sign his rookie contract

Inside linebacker, Leo Chenal was the first Wisconsin player drafted in April's 2022 NFL Draft. A third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs , Chenal is now working through his first summer of organized team activities in preparation for his rookie campaign.

The former Wisconsin linebacker is already flashing his potential at the next level according to reports, and earlier this week, Chenal became the third player from the Badgers to sign his rookie contract.

The four-year deal is worth just north of five million dollars and comes with an $850,000 signing bonus, according to Over The Cap.

Chenal opted to leave Wisconsin after three seasons in Madison, including a huge junior year in which he was a first-team All-Big Ten pick. Statistically, he led Wisconsin with 115 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss, in addition to eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

From Grantsburg, Wisconsin, Chenal is the third player from Wisconsin's draft class to officially sign, joining Matt Henningsen and Faion Hicks, who quickly inked deals with the Broncos following the draft.

The 2021 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, Chenal, is looking to make an impact right away with the Chiefs this off-season.

Chenal has seen playing time at middle linebacker and at strongside outside linebacker this summer, two spots that fit his skill set and speed to the football.

Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (Los Angeles Rams) and tight end Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys) have yet to officially sign rookie contracts.

All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
